The majority of Texans support legalizing cannabis for recreational use, according to new poll

According to a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler survey, 55% of Texans said they either support or strongly support legalization of recreational pot.

By on Mon, Aug 15, 2022 at 10:28 am

click to enlarge A person at a dispensary weighs cannabis flower. Needless to say, this photo wasn't taken in Texas. - Add Weed
Add Weed
A person at a dispensary weighs cannabis flower. Needless to say, this photo wasn't taken in Texas.
Yet another poll shows the majority of Texans favor legalizing cannais for recreational use.

According to a new Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler survey, 55% of Texans said they either support or strongly support legalization of recreational pot. That number rises to 72% for green-lighting marijuana for medical use.

Last year, the Texas Legislature expanded the state's medical cannabis program to include PTSD and cancer, but it still remains one of the most restrictive in the country. Meanwhile, possession of even a small amount of grass in the Lone Star State remains a Class B misdemeanor punishable by jail time.

Despite recent polls showing Texans' support for legalizing cannabis, that's unlikely to happen until voters decide to clean house in Austin, where the GOP controls all levers of power.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said he supports cutting the criminal penalty for pot possession to a Class C misdemeanor but opposes legalization, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has repeatedly blocked cannabis reform from discussion in the Texas Senate.

The Texas Republican Party's latest platform opposes legalizing cannabis for recreational use. Its other regressive drug-policy positions include calling for drug testing of people on public assistance, opposition to needle exchange programs and the backing of "faith-based rehabilitation" for people struggling with addiction.

News Slideshows

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million
A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale

A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale
This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own cave

This San Antonio-area house near Natural Bridge Caverns comes with its own underground cave
This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

