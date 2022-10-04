Twitter rains shit on Texas tech bro Elon Musk after he says Ukraine should cede Crimea to Russia

One of Ukraine's ambassadors invited the Tesla founder to 'f—k off' over his suggestion to placate the Russian aggressors.

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 11:51 am

click to enlarge Elon Musk appears at a press conference following one of his company SpaceX's launches. - WIkimedia Commons / Daniel Oberhaus
WIkimedia Commons / Daniel Oberhaus
Elon Musk appears at a press conference following one of his company SpaceX's launches.
Texas tech bro and font of Twitter opinions Elon Musk stepped into a steaming pile Monday when he shared his proposed solution for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Here's the short version: Let Russia take a bunch of land it claimed in its bloody and unprovoked invasion (so long as the United Nations gets to supervise referendums by the annexed territories).

Oh, yeah, also: “Crimea formally part of Russia [sic], as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).”
The resulting shitstorm drew in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, several of the country's diplomats, some U.S. politicos and, naturally, plenty of regular Ukrainians and U.S. residents. In the final tally, 59.1% respondents gave a thumbs down to the idea in a poll Musk attached to his 40-someodd-word peace plan.

In addition to the idea that the world should placate Russia over its aggression, much of the anger stems from Musk's understanding of Crimea's history. Put mildly, his take regurgitates "a selective version of the history of the Crimean Peninsula, one that closely aligns with the Kremlin’s," the Washington Post points out.

In case anyone needs a refresher, the billionaire's take ignores the fact that under oligarch Vladimir Putin, Russia ignored a 1994 treaty under which Moscow agreed to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity, including Crimea, by annexing the peninsula two decades later.

Andrij Melnyk, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, set aside his diplomatic skills for a succinct response to Musk's scheme: "Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk."
Several other respondents suggested that by Musk's ass-backward logic, the U.S. should then give up some or all of its territory. Because, you know, that shit also belonged to someone else once upon a time.
Others, including  U.S. Rep. Adam Kenzinger, R-Illinois, pointed out the absurdity of Musk thinking his four tweeted talking points could actually solve a conflict as deep-rooted as the one playing out now in Central Asia.
Not to be outdone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put up a Twitter poll of his own: Which @elonmusk do you like more?” He offered two choices: “One who supports Ukraine” and “One who supports Russia.”
 We'll let you guess which option is ahead in that poll.

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell's suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn't be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market

San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market

San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market

San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store

By Michael Karlis

Earlier this month, H-E-B launched it's debit card offering cash back on purchases of store brand products.

Iconic San Antonio costume shop Starline to close after 50 years in business

By Michael Karlis

Starline Costumes will no longer be renting costumes as it attempt to clear out existing inventory.

San Antonio-born army medic 'person of interest' in Martha's Vineyard flight investigation

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation into the Martha's Vineyard migrant flights on Sept.19.

Bexar County judge candidate Trish DeBerry lobs accusations over dark money attack ads

By Abe Asher

“I know water. I drink it. I bathe in it," County Commissioner Trish DeBerry said.

Ex-deputy working at SeaWorld San Antonio arrested for allegedly body slamming teen park guest

By Michael Karlis

Brandon Doege, 29, told police that a 14-year-old was saying disrespectful things to him.

San Antonio Zoo sends disaster response crew to Florida animal facilities damaged by hurricane

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo's Disaster Response, Rescue, and Recovery team headed to Punta Gorda, Florida on Sunday.

Iconic San Antonio costume shop Starline to close after 50 years in business

By Michael Karlis

Starline Costumes will no longer be renting costumes as it attempt to clear out existing inventory.

Bexar County judge candidate Trish DeBerry lobs accusations over dark money attack ads

By Abe Asher

“I know water. I drink it. I bathe in it," County Commissioner Trish DeBerry said.
