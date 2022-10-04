Twitter rains shit on Texas tech bro Elon Musk after he says Ukraine should cede Crimea to Russia

click to enlarge WIkimedia Commons / Daniel Oberhaus Elon Musk appears at a press conference following one of his company SpaceX's launches.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

Fair enough. Question: Should we give US control back to the Native American Indians? I have both European and Native American ancestry, so I’m good either way; just wondering what you think. — Wanda Hudson (@wanda_hudson) October 3, 2022

I really don't understand you trying to normalize the violent annexation of another country's land and people. What if Mexico tried this with Texas. Would you be fine just holding a vote? — I Smoked James Madison's Flute (@BlackKnight10k) October 3, 2022

This idea reminds me of fourth grade social studies where we came up with a peace plan between USSR and USA. We thought that if Gorbachev and Reagan were forced to eat one dinner of American food and 1 of Russian, they would become friends. For reals. — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) October 3, 2022

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022