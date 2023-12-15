LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Two former San Antonio police officers indicted for murder in Melissa Perez case

Three former SAPD officers are accused of firing their weapons at a woman having a mental health crisis this summer.

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 9:27 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Three San Antonio police offficers now face charges related to the shooting death of woman suffering a mental health crisis. - Shutterstock / Gorodenkoff
Shutterstock / Gorodenkoff
Three San Antonio police offficers now face charges related to the shooting death of woman suffering a mental health crisis.
A grand jury indicted three former San Antonio police officers Thursday in the shooting death of Melissa Perez, a woman having a mental health crisis at her apartment complex this summer.

Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Sgt. Alfred Flores both face charges of first-degree murder, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said at a news conference. Officer Nathaniel Villalobos faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, a reduction of the murder charge originally sought by prosecutors.

The shooting, which took place June 23 in Southwest San Antonio, prompted calls for reforms in the way SAPD handles mental health calls. Perez's family also filed a civil rights suit, alleging the department's past failures to hold officers accountable have created a culture in which they "engage in excessive, unreasonable and unconstitutional use of force."

“Mental health is a serious issue in the community,” Gonzales said at Thursday's press conference. “When someone suffers, it requires us to take a step back, especially those in the community who have to make split-second decisions.”

In a statement supplied to KSAT, Alejandro 's attorney, Ben Sifuentes said he plans to show his client was justified in his actions under the Texas Penal Code. 

Villalobos attorney Nico LaHood issued a statement to the TV station saying "a clear-minded analysis of all the circumstances" will show his client is innocent.

The shooting occurred after police went to her Perez's apartment complex after receiving a call about her cutting the wires to a building fire alarm. Perez, who had schizophrenia, believed the FBI was using the system to eavesdrop on her. She reportedly fled into her apartment after being approached by the officers.

Flores, Alejandro and Villalobos are accused of opening fire from outside Perez's apartment after she hurled a glass candlestick in their direction from behind a closed sliding glass door.

All three former officers are scheduled to be arraigned in January.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama delivers gifts to West Side kids

By Michael Karlis

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, dressed as Santa Claus, greets a child as part of the El Louise Christmas Project.

Texas is challenging 150 years of immigration law

By Gus Bova, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a scowl and a faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas’ statewide poverty rate declines, but several rural counties see increase in poor residents

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Yuchih Choy loads boxes of food into a pickup at the West Texas Food Bank in Odessa on Oct. 5, 2022.

Texas billionaire Elon Musk launching new university in Austin, according to filing

By Michael Karlis

Elon Musk's new university would focus on teaching science, technology, engineering, and math, according to recent tax filings.

Also in News

Texas is challenging 150 years of immigration law

By Gus Bova, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a scowl and a faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas’ statewide poverty rate declines, but several rural counties see increase in poor residents

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Yuchih Choy loads boxes of food into a pickup at the West Texas Food Bank in Odessa on Oct. 5, 2022.

Texas’ debate over school chaplains escalates school board culture wars

By Jack Jenkins, Religion News Service

Texas’ debate over school chaplains escalates school board culture wars

Nearly 1.7 million Texans lose Medicaid as state nears end of 'unwinding'

By Neelam Bohra, The Texas Tribune

Dr. Rose Okoro, a nurse practitioner, who owns Daystar Family Clinic in Katy, is shown on May 12. 2014. She says she has struggled to treat a greater number of Medicaid patients because of state regulations.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us