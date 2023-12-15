Two former San Antonio police officers indicted for murder in Melissa Perez case

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Gorodenkoff
Three San Antonio police offficers now face charges related to the shooting death of woman suffering a mental health crisis.
A grand jury indicted three former San Antonio police officers Thursday in the shooting death
of Melissa Perez, a woman having a mental health crisis at her apartment complex this summer.
Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Sgt. Alfred Flores both face charges of first-degree murder, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said at a news conference. Officer Nathaniel Villalobos faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, a reduction of the murder charge originally sought by prosecutors.
The shooting, which took place June 23 in Southwest San Antonio, prompted calls for reforms in the way SAPD handles mental health calls. Perez's family also filed a civil rights suit
, alleging the department's past failures to hold officers accountable have created a culture in which they "engage in excessive, unreasonable and unconstitutional use of force."
“Mental health is a serious issue in the community,” Gonzales said at Thursday's press conference. “When someone suffers, it requires us to take a step back, especially those in the community who have to make split-second decisions.”
In a statement supplied to KSAT, Alejandro 's attorney, Ben Sifuentes said he plans to show his client was justified in his actions under the Texas Penal Code.
Villalobos attorney Nico LaHood issued a statement to the TV station saying "a clear-minded analysis of all the circumstances" will show his client is innocent.
The shooting occurred after police went to her Perez's apartment complex after receiving a call about her cutting the wires to a building fire alarm. Perez, who had schizophrenia
, believed the FBI was using the system to eavesdrop on her. She reportedly fled into her apartment after being approached by the officers.
Flores, Alejandro and Villalobos are accused of opening fire from outside Perez's apartment after she hurled a glass candlestick in their direction from behind a closed sliding glass door.
All three former officers are scheduled to be arraigned in January.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed