No, 64,000 Spurs fans aren't going to the Alamodome to watch Steph Curry play

Spurs fan were quick to ridicule a tone-deaf tweet by an NBA blogger claiming the Golden State player was the reason for the record-setting attendance.

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 11:35 am

Highlights for Friday's game at the Alamodome include a pregame fan fiesta, a halftime performance by '90s rap duo Tag Team and a post-game fireworks display. - San Antonio Current
Highlights for Friday's game at the Alamodome include a pregame fan fiesta, a halftime performance by '90s rap duo Tag Team and a post-game fireworks display.
As more than 64,000 fans prepare to attend the Spurs' 50th-anniversary game at the Alamodome, there seems to be some on Twitter about why the matchup is likely to break NBA attendance records.

In a tweet, NBA commentator @Dr.Guru posited that everyone going to the game Friday night is there to see Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry.

"64k people will be attendance to watch Steph Curry play at the Alamodome this Friday, the largest crowd for an NBA game EVER," the good doctor tweeted, showing a photo of the Golden State star for emphasis.
As Alamo City hoops enthusiasts know, Curry isn't the star attraction for the game. Instead, it's the Silver and Black's historic return to the Alamodome to commemorate the franchise's 50th anniversary.

Needless to say, Spurs fans were quick to ridicule Dr. Guru's tone-deaf commentary.

"Did u get bullied as a kid bro?" one San Antonio fan fired back. "This is a SPURS 50th anniversary game in the Historic Alamodome - it wouldn’t matter what team we were seeing lmfao."

However, Dr. Guru doesn't appear to be the only one clueless about Friday's game. Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters that he was unaware of the Alamodome game until Thursday night, according to the Express-News.

"Am I living in a hole? Have they been talking about that a lot? I didn't know," the coach said.

Sigh.

As of Thursday afternoon, 64,378 tickets had been sold for Friday's game, according to team officials. In addition to the on-court duel, the event will include a pregame fan fiesta, a halftime performance by '90s rap duo Tag Team and a post-game fireworks display.

City officials are encouraging fans to use VIA's Park & Ride service, which will begin transporting people to the Alamodome from the AT&T Center and Crossroads at 2:30 p.m. A limited number of downtown parking garages also have free parking.

