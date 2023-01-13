No, 64,000 Spurs fans aren't going to the Alamodome to watch Steph Curry play

San Antonio Current Highlights for Friday's game at the Alamodome include a pregame fan fiesta, a halftime performance by '90s rap duo Tag Team and a post-game fireworks display.

64k people will be in attendance to watch Steph Curry play at the Alamodome this Friday, the largest crowd for an NBA game EVER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9oDLybKdrp — Guru (@DrGuru_) January 12, 2023

They're not there for Curry lmfao, it's a Spurs home game and it's the 50th anniversary for the Spurs which have one of the most loyal fanbases in sports — Hashim 🐺 (@ItsJustHashim3) January 12, 2023

Bro turned an anniversary into a Curry game 🤣 Warrior fans wild — Somebody (@NotThatGuyKawhi) January 12, 2023

Did u get bullied as a kid bro? This is a SPURS 50th anniversary game in the Historic Alamodome - it wouldn’t matter what team we were seeing lmfao — 🤘🏽 (@emarehooked) January 13, 2023