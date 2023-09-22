San Antonio Spurs' arena is now officially the Frost Bank Center

click to enlarge
The Frost Bank Center will make its grand debut Saturday, Oct. 7, during the team's annual Silver and Black scrimmage.
After announcing a planned name change last month, the AT&T Center has officially become Frost Bank Center, according to Spurs Sports & Entertainment officials.
The Spurs first unveiled the naming rights deal
with San Antonio-based Frost Bank in August. However, the East Side arena couldn't officially be renamed until paperwork cleared with the league, officials previously told the Current
.
On Friday, team officials said old AT&T Center signage will begin to come down this month, and AT&T Center Parkway is in the process of being renamed. Even so, street and highway signs will likely take a few months to replace.
Although AT&T Center Parkway is being renamed, folks can still type that address into their GPS to locate the stadium, Spurs officials added.
Team has trumpeted the special nature of its relationship with Frost Bank, pointing out that banker Tom C. Frost secured the necessary financing to bring the franchise to San Antonio from Dallas in 1973.
The Spurs' home arena was first called the SBC Center until 2006, when AT&T — then based in San Antonio — purchased the naming rights.
The Frost Bank Center's grand debut will take place during the annual Silver and Black scrimmage
on Saturday, Oct. 7. That event will also show off new Frost-sponsored jerseys and on-court advertising,
