San Antonio Spurs player Jeremy Sochan could be heading to Dallas, sports site theorizes

The hypothetical trade dreamed by by Bleacher Report also could include the Spurs receiving Dallas point guard Jaden Hardy.

By on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 at 12:56 pm

click to enlarge Jeremy Sochan was the Spurs' No. 9 overall draft pick in 2022. - Courtesy of San Antonio Spurs
Courtesy of San Antonio Spurs
Jeremy Sochan was the Spurs' No. 9 overall draft pick in 2022.
One of the San Antonio Spurs' most promising young talents could be heading to the Dallas Mavericks, online sports blog Bleacher Report speculates.

Neither the Spurs nor NBA insiders have confirmed such talks. Just the same, Bleacher Report theorized on Wednesday that sending Jeremy Sochan — the Spurs' ninth overall draft pick last year — in exchange for the Maverick's likely No. 10 in the next lottery could be a smart move for San Antonio.

"The Spurs could gauge the Dallas Mavericks' interest in Jeremy Sochan's immense defensive potential," Bleacher Report wrote.

Even so, the online sports site noted that the Mavs, whose season ended in embarrassment after failing to make the playoffs, would probably need to sweeten the deal.

"San Antonio probably shouldn't ship Sochan out for Dallas' 2023 first-rounder alone," Bleacher Report wrote. "That selection is likely to be No. 10, which isn't quite enough value for Sochan, who has an outside shot at making the All-Rookie first team."

If the Mavs threw in point guard Jaden Hardy and some second-round future picks, the publication noted, then the offer would likely be a more enticing for the Spurs.

Word of a possible Sochan trade comes as the Spurs organization looks forward to the NBA Draft Lottery on May 16. There, the Silver and Black have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick.

Sports analysts expect the top pick to be French phenom Victor Wembanyama, a 19-year-old prodigy that even LeBron James has described as a "generational talent."

Interesting speculation? Sure. But nobody hold your breath waiting for it to play out.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Free screening of Selena at San Antonio's Pearl district will honor the late singer on her birthday

By Michael Karlis

Jennifer Lopez plays the late Tejano singer in the 1997 biopic.

Ghoulish Book Fest is back to spook San Antonio readers for a second year

By Christianna Davies

This year's guests include V. Castro (left), Trevor Henderson (center) and Johnny Compton (right).

Wonder Theatre pushes back its move to Wonderland of Americas to the end of the year

By Christianna Davies

The Wonder Theatre will remain at the Woodlawn Theatre on Fredericksburg Road for the first part of its 2023 season.

Tobin Center will host free screening of popular Disney film Encanto Friday

By Dalia Gulca

When Mirabel finds out members of her family are losing their magic, she sets out to discover what's happening and save the day.

