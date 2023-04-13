San Antonio Spurs player Jeremy Sochan could be heading to Dallas, sports site theorizes

click to enlarge
Jeremy Sochan was the Spurs' No. 9 overall draft pick in 2022.
One of the San Antonio Spurs' most promising young talents could be heading to the Dallas Mavericks, online sports blog Bleacher Report speculates
.
Neither the Spurs nor NBA insiders have confirmed such talks. Just the same, Bleacher Report theorized on Wednesday that sending Jeremy Sochan — the Spurs' ninth overall draft pick last year — in exchange for the Maverick's likely No. 10 in the next lottery could be a smart move for San Antonio.
"The Spurs could gauge the Dallas Mavericks' interest in Jeremy Sochan's immense defensive potential," Bleacher Report wrote.
Even so, the online sports site noted that the Mavs, whose season ended in embarrassment after failing to make the playoffs, would probably need to sweeten the deal.
"San Antonio probably shouldn't ship Sochan out for Dallas' 2023 first-rounder alone," Bleacher Report wrote. "That selection is likely to be No. 10, which isn't quite enough value for Sochan, who has an outside shot at making the All-Rookie first team."
If the Mavs threw in point guard Jaden Hardy and some second-round future picks, the publication noted, then the offer would likely be a more enticing for the Spurs.
Word of a possible Sochan trade comes as the Spurs organization looks forward to the NBA Draft Lottery on May 16. There, the Silver and Black have a 14% chance
of landing the No. 1 pick.
Sports analysts expect the top pick to be French phenom Victor Wembanyama, a 19-year-old prodigy that even LeBron James has described as
a "generational talent."
Interesting speculation? Sure. But nobody hold your breath waiting for it to play out.
