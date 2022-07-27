Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant: The Cove

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Winner: The Cove

606 W. Cypress St.

(210) 227-2683

thecove.us

The Cove's longtime owner Lisa Asvestas is known for her S.O.L. food — as in "sustainable, organic and local." Her fish tacos are a claim to fame, landing the spot on more than one TV show, but diners also love her establishment's ability to keep their children entertained. When it comes to the Cove's kid friendliness, the newly reconfigured patio offers tons of space for families to gather and listen to live music. The young 'uns can enjoy themselves on the slide and play area while the adults sample brews from the outdoor Texas bar — an oasis for craft beer lovers. Given its atmosphere and tasty eats, this place will likely remain a haven for families looking for a casual dining experience with plenty to offer.

2. Big'z Burger Joint

Multiple locations

bigz-burgerjoint.com

3. Backyard on Broadway

2411 Broadway

(210) 634-1405

backyardonbroadway.com

Previous Winners

