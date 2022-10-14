Bobby J’s, 'Puta de la Fruta': San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Two articles about Northeast SA sports venue Toyota Field rounded out our list of top food-related stories.

By on Fri, Oct 14, 2022 at 5:23 pm

Helotes mainstay Bobby J's Old Fashioned Hamburgers is listed on Google as "permanently closed."
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Helotes mainstay Bobby J’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers is listed on Google as "permanently closed."
This week's most-read Current food stories ran the gamut from breweries, food philanthropy, a heartbreaking restaurant closure and everything in between. Let's jump in.

Folks were keen to learn details about the closure Helotes mainstay Bobby J's Old Fashioned Hamburgers as well as a local food activist Jamie Gonzalez's trek to win a hefty grant.

Plenty also perused a collection of day trip-worthy breweries and a pair of articles involving Northeast SA's Toyota Field: one about a new taco and margarita festival coming to the sports venue and the other about free McDonald's eats over the weekend.

Read on for more.
Food & Drink Slideshows

Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less
Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you

Trending

San Antonio Jewish diner The Hayden launches Saturday bring-your-own-vinyl DJ series

By Nina Rangel

The Hayden is launching a bring-your-own-vinyl series this Saturday.

When exploring San Antonio-area breweries, don't snooze on these day-trip worthy spots

By Nina Rangel

Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio.

Longtime San Antonio-area mainstay Bobby J’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers has closed

By Nina Rangel

Helotes mainstay Bobby J’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers is listed on Google as "permanently closed."

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are offering spooky, Halloween-themed eats and drinks

By Nina Rangel

Bakery Lorraine's limited-edition pumpkin spice macaron.

Also in Food & Drink

When exploring San Antonio-area breweries, don't snooze on these day-trip worthy spots

By Nina Rangel

Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio.

San Antonio Beer Festival pros provide their survival tips

By Nina Rangel

Remember that Beer Fest is a marathon, not a sprint.

Raising a Glass: San Antonio Beer Week has moved to October and now boasts a more diverse board

By Noah Alcala Bach

Previously, San Antonio Beer Week took place in June.

Tried and True: San Antonio craft brewers are helping classic beer styles make a comeback

By Travis E. Poling

Tried and True: San Antonio craft brewers are helping classic beer styles make a comeback
