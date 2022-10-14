Bobby J’s, 'Puta de la Fruta': San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Screen Capture / Google Maps Helotes mainstay Bobby J’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers is listed on Google as "permanently closed."

This week's most-readfood stories ran the gamut from breweries, food philanthropy, a heartbreaking restaurant closure and everything in between. Let's jump in.Folks were keen to learn details about the closure Helotes mainstay Bobby J's Old Fashioned Hamburgers as well as a local food activist Jamie Gonzalez's trek to win a hefty grant.Plenty also perused a collection of day trip-worthy breweries and a pair of articles involving Northeast SA's Toyota Field: one about a new taco and margarita festival coming to the sports venue and the other about free McDonald's eats over the weekend.Read on for more.