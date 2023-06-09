El Chapparal, Chuck Blount: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Four of the five top stories covered grand openings, including Mexican spot El Chaparral and Guerito’s Red Tacos on the city’s northwest side. Künstler Brewing and Chiflada’s also opened their doors, though these oases are nearer to the city center.
Our second-most popular story this week shared the news of the passing of local food writer Chuck Blount, whose 20 years of barbecue- and beer-focused prose garnered a huge following among Alamo City food lovers.
Read on for more.
- Helotes' El Chaparral Mexican restaurant has opened a satellite location in Boerne
- San Antonio food writer Chuck Blount has died, leaving a flavorful legacy
- San Antonio's Künstler Brewing to open long-awaited Hemisfair taproom this weekend
- San Antonio birria truck Guerito’s Red Tacos launching brick-and-mortar location this weekend
- Table Talk: Natasha Riffle, partner in new San Antonio bar Chiflada's, wants it to be a community
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed