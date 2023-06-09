El Chapparal, Chuck Blount: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Facebook / Chuck Blount Blount (left) poses with Iowa barbecue legend Big Mo Cason.

This week’s most-readfood news covered several openings of new San Antonio eateries and one devastating loss for the food scene at large. Let’s jump in.Four of the five top stories covered grand openings, including Mexican spot El Chaparral and Guerito’s Red Tacos on the city’s northwest side. Künstler Brewing and Chiflada’s also opened their doors, though these oases are nearer to the city center.Our second-most popular story this week shared the news of the passing of local food writer Chuck Blount, whose 20 years of barbecue- and beer-focused prose garnered a huge following among Alamo City food lovers.Read on for more.