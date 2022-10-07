Elsewhere Too, Grilled Cheese Fest: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / elsewhere1604 Elsewhere Too owner Terrin Furhmann said the venue's ferris wheel will be visible from the highway.

It's safe to say many of themost-read food stories this week are festive in nature.Which is to say, three of five concerned forthcoming San Antonio festivals celebrating mole, grilled cheese sandwiches and tamales. Don't worry, though. Those are all separate events, not a single gathering designed to give visitors the ultimate tummy ache.Readers also lapped up details about the forthcoming second location of downtown's popular Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen, and they also read up on an ownership change for the Pearl area's Three Star Bar.Read on for more.