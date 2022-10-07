Elsewhere Too, Grilled Cheese Fest: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Three of our five most-read food stories concerned forthcoming San Antonio festivals celebrating mole, grilled cheese sandwiches and tamales.

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 3:38 pm

click to enlarge Elsewhere Too owner Terrin Furhmann said the venue's ferris wheel will be visible from the highway. - Instagram / elsewhere1604
Instagram / elsewhere1604
Elsewhere Too owner Terrin Furhmann said the venue's ferris wheel will be visible from the highway.
It's safe to say many of the Current's most-read food stories this week are festive in nature.

Which is to say, three of five concerned forthcoming San Antonio festivals celebrating mole, grilled cheese sandwiches and tamales. Don't worry, though. Those are all separate events, not a single gathering designed to give visitors the ultimate tummy ache.

Readers also lapped up details about the forthcoming second location of downtown's popular Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen, and they also read up on an ownership change for the Pearl area's Three Star Bar.

Read on for more.
Food & Drink Slideshows

The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022

