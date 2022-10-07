Elsewhere Too, Grilled Cheese Fest: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Which is to say, three of five concerned forthcoming San Antonio festivals celebrating mole, grilled cheese sandwiches and tamales. Don't worry, though. Those are all separate events, not a single gathering designed to give visitors the ultimate tummy ache.
Readers also lapped up details about the forthcoming second location of downtown's popular Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen, and they also read up on an ownership change for the Pearl area's Three Star Bar.
Read on for more.
- Elsewhere Garden Bar releases sneak peek of second San Antonio location on city's North Side
- Third Annual San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest to take over The Espee next month
- California-based group buys San Antonio's Three Star Bar, founded by cocktail guru Jeret Peña
- Centro Cultural Aztlan’s Mole Festival returns to San Antonio's Deco District this month
- San Antonio Tamales Festival returning for two days in early December