Freetail Brewing Co., Mi Gente: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Freetail, a 15-year-old purveyor of craft brews, was listed on a site for people looking to sell businesses.

By on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 11:40 am

click to enlarge San Antonio's Freetail operates two restaurant brewpubs and a production brewery. its beers have retail distribution in Texas and Colorado. - Courtesy Photo / Freetail Brewing Co.
Courtesy Photo / Freetail Brewing Co.
San Antonio's Freetail operates two restaurant brewpubs and a production brewery. its beers have retail distribution in Texas and Colorado.
Three restaurant openings and a brewery being put up for sale were among the Current's most-read food stories of the week.

After weeks of reporting on the closings of well-known San Antonio restaurants, we got the news that a Mi Gente, a new locally owned spot focused on contemporary Tex-Mex, has sprung up inside one of those shuttered establishments. We also learned that a pair of out-of-town chains opened new stores here.

Perhaps the biggest was surprise, though, was learning that Freetail Brewing Co., one of the city's oldest and best-known craft beer purveyors was up for sale. The 15-year-old business turned up on BizQuest, a website connecting buyers and sellers of companies.
