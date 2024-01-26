Freetail Brewing Co., Mi Gente: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

After weeks of reporting on the closings of well-known San Antonio restaurants, we got the news that a Mi Gente, a new locally owned spot focused on contemporary Tex-Mex, has sprung up inside one of those shuttered establishments. We also learned that a pair of out-of-town chains opened new stores here.
Perhaps the biggest was surprise, though, was learning that Freetail Brewing Co., one of the city's oldest and best-known craft beer purveyors was up for sale. The 15-year-old business turned up on BizQuest, a website connecting buyers and sellers of companies.
- San Antonio's Freetail Brewing Co. up for sale, according to online listing
- Mi Gente now open inside former San Antonio staple Martha's Mexican Restaurant space
- Yet another San Antonio Chick-fil-A has opened, this one by Ingram Park Mall
- Nothing Bundt Cakes opens location at San Antonio's Brooks complex
- Gino's Deli in San Antonio makes Yelp's Top 100 list once again
