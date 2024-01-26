Freetail Brewing Co., Mi Gente: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Freetail Brewing Co. San Antonio's Freetail operates two restaurant brewpubs and a production brewery. its beers have retail distribution in Texas and Colorado.

Three restaurant openings and a brewery being put up for sale were among the's most-read food stories of the week.After weeks of reporting on the closings of well-known San Antonio restaurants, we got the news that a Mi Gente, a new locally owned spot focused on contemporary Tex-Mex, has sprung up inside one of those shuttered establishments. We also learned that a pair of out-of-town chains opened new stores here.Perhaps the biggest was surprise, though, was learning that Freetail Brewing Co., one of the city's oldest and best-known craft beer purveyors was up for sale. The 15-year-old business turned up on BizQuest, a website connecting buyers and sellers of companies.