Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Sustainability in Texas, Fiesta Shooting: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Many readers also caught up on the cannabis decriminalization bill that's now been passed by the Texas House.

By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 3:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Alamo City also landed at No. 64 on the list of least sustainable cities, but got demerits for its high level of excess fuel consumption. - Unsplash / weston m
Unsplash / weston m
The Alamo City also landed at No. 64 on the list of least sustainable cities, but got demerits for its high level of excess fuel consumption.
Having a livable planet is clearly at the top of mind for Current readers this week.

How else can you explain that our most-read story for that period was on a study that ranked three Texas cities as the least sustainable metro areas in the nation. Fortunately, San Antonio wasn't among them, although we didn't make it out unscathed, either.

In other news collecting clicks, plenty of folks sought out an online video of a shooting that occurred during a Fiesta event. "This why we can't have fun, guys," one man can be heard saying in the now-viral clip.

Many readers also caught up on the cannabis decriminalization bill that's now been passed by the Texas House. However, observers warn it could die in the Texas Senate if human paraquat Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick decides not to let it get a vote. Once again: "This is why we can't have fun, guys."

Read on for more. As per usual, there was a whole lotta nuttiness out there.

10. Two defendants settle in suit over San Antonio-Austin 'Trump train' harassment of Biden bus

9. New Braunfels area's historic Gruene Hall nominated for Academy of Country Music Award

8. Texas House scheduled to vote on cannabis decriminalization bill this week

7. Texas and San Antonio lawmakers weigh in on the firing of Tucker Carlson

6. San Antonio councilman rips Hispanic Chamber exec a new one for backing bill to limit city's power

5. San Antonio's Moses Rose's dispute likely headed to court after owner rejects $5.26 million buyout

4. Sid Miller's Texas Department of Agriculture adopts new anti-LGBTQ+ dress code

3. Father of missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil agrees to take polygraph test

2. Now-viral TikTok captures moment gun shots ring out in downtown San Antonio during Fiesta

1. New study names 3 Texas cities among the least sustainable in the U.S.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Now-viral TikTok captures moment gun shots ring out in downtown San Antonio during Fiesta

By Michael Karlis

A SAPD officer with his gun drawn takes cover behind a tent moment after shots were fired at Market Square.

New Braunfels area's historic Gruene Hall nominated for Academy of Country Music Award

By Brandon Rodriguez

Gruene Hall is one of five music venues up for the Academy of County Music's Club of the Year award.

Cow killer on the loose in San Antonio area, Bexar County Sheriff's Office says

By Michael Karlis

Six cows have been shot in Bexar County this month, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.

Two defendants settle in suit over San Antonio-Austin 'Trump train' harassment of Biden bus

By Sanford Nowlin

Two defendants settle in suit over San Antonio-Austin 'Trump train' harassment of Biden bus

Also in News

When it comes to upping mental health services, Texas has a Medicaid problem

By Stephen Simpson, The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators participate in a mental health rally at the Texas Capitol, organized by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in 2013.

Illegal voting in Texas likely to be a felony again after state House vote

By Bryan Lopez and Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune, and Natalia Contreras, VoteBeat and The Texas Tribune

A voter casts her ballot at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center during Election Day in Houston on Nov. 3, 2020.

Texas Senate passes bill limiting farmland sales to China, other countries

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Opponents of Senate Bill 147 hold signs during a news conference outside of Houston City Hall on Jan. 23, 2023.

Transgender Texans of all ages could lose access to transition-related care under Senate bill

By Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators march for Trans Day of Visibility in San Antonio on March 31. Critics of a Texas Senate bill say it could cause transgender people of all ages to lose access to gender-affirming care in the state.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us