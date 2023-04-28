click to enlarge
The Alamo City also landed at No. 64 on the list of least sustainable cities, but got demerits for its high level of excess fuel consumption.
Having a livable planet is clearly at the top of mind for Current
readers this week.
How else can you explain that our most-read story for that period was on a study that ranked three Texas cities as the least sustainable metro areas in the nation. Fortunately, San Antonio wasn't among them, although we didn't make it out unscathed, either.
In other news collecting clicks, plenty of folks sought out an online video of a shooting that occurred during a Fiesta event. "This why we can't have fun, guys," one man can be heard saying in the now-viral clip.
Many readers also caught up on the cannabis decriminalization bill that's now been passed by the Texas House. However, observers warn it could die in the Texas Senate if human paraquat Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick decides not to let it get a vote. Once again: "This is why we can't have fun, guys."
Read on for more. As per usual, there was a whole lotta nuttiness out there.
10. Two defendants settle in suit over San Antonio-Austin 'Trump train' harassment of Biden bus
9. New Braunfels area's historic Gruene Hall nominated for Academy of Country Music Award
8. Texas House scheduled to vote on cannabis decriminalization bill this week
7. Texas and San Antonio lawmakers weigh in on the firing of Tucker Carlson
6. San Antonio councilman rips Hispanic Chamber exec a new one for backing bill to limit city's power
5. San Antonio's Moses Rose's dispute likely headed to court after owner rejects $5.26 million buyout
4. Sid Miller's Texas Department of Agriculture adopts new anti-LGBTQ+ dress code
3. Father of missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil agrees to take polygraph test
2. Now-viral TikTok captures moment gun shots ring out in downtown San Antonio during Fiesta
1. New study names 3 Texas cities among the least sustainable in the U.S.
