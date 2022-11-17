Texas among the states with the most drunk drivers, report says

The Lone Star State also recorded the highest number of drunk drivers under the age of 21 involved in fatal crashes.

By on Thu, Nov 17, 2022 at 2:34 pm

click to enlarge Nearly 40% of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by drunk drivers in 2020, according to the report. - Pexels / energepic.com
Pexels / energepic.com
Nearly 40% of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by drunk drivers in 2020, according to the report.
Texas is among the three worst states for when it comes to people drinking and getting behind the wheel, according to a new study.

A report by Forbes Advisor analyzed six key metrics using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and FBI to find out which states have the highest number of drunk drivers. Texas ranked as the No. 3 state for people getting on the road while intoxicated, coming behind Montana (No. 1) and Wyoming (No. 2).

The report comes as San Antonio engages in a conversation about the perils of drunk driving prompted by the high-profile hit-and-run case of Councilman Clayton Perry.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses say that Perry was visibly intoxicated before the accident, which occurred last week although he's yet to be charged with driving while intoxicated. The elected official has since taken a leave of absence from council in conjunction with a no-confidence vote by his peers.

Texas reported the highest number of drunk drivers under the age of 21 involved in fatal crashes in the nation between 2016 and 2020, according to the Forbes Advisor study. What's more, nearly 40% of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by a drunk driver in 2020 — the fifth-highest such total in the nation.

The District Of Columbia had the fewest drunk drivers, according to the report.

Last year, a separate study ranked San Antonio as the fourth-worst city in the United States for drunk driving.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Erik Cantu, the San Antonio teen shot by a police officer, is awake, playing with Legos, family says

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu was shot at least four times by since-fired SAPD officer James Brennand.

A day after sabbatical vote, San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry says council can't tell him to resign

By Michael Karlis

A day after sabbatical vote, San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry says council can't tell him to resign

Texas Republicans waste no time filing anti-transgender bills ahead of next legislative session

By Michael Karlis

The two bills filed this week echo attempts made by AG Ken Paxton to classify gender affirming care as child abuse.

Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas vote to block bill codifying same-sex marriage

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both voted against codifying marriage equality.

Also in News

San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history

By Michael Karlis

Wednesday's 5.3 magnitude earthquake originated in West Texas near the Reeves and Culverson County Line, according to the USGS.

A day after sabbatical vote, San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry says council can't tell him to resign

By Michael Karlis

A day after sabbatical vote, San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry says council can't tell him to resign

Erik Cantu, the San Antonio teen shot by a police officer, is awake, playing with Legos, family says

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu was shot at least four times by since-fired SAPD officer James Brennand.

Assclown Alert: Breaking Twitter with Texas billionaire Elon Musk

By Sanford Nowlin

In the roughly two weeks since Musk dropped $44 billion to buy the social network, it's slashed its workforce by half and experienced an exodus of both senior executives and advertisers.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us