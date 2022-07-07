TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll begin expelling migrants, setting up legal fight with federal officials

The move appears to put the Republican governor in violation of existing law that gives the federal government jurisdiction over immigration enforcement.

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 2:35 pm

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott puts on his best game face and faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border. - INSTAGRAM / GOVERNORABBOTT
Instagram / governorabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott puts on his best game face and faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas National Guard and the Department of Public Safety to begin returning migrants who illegally cross the U.S. border to points of entry, setting up a likely legal showdown with the federal government.

The move is the latest hardline immigration maneuver from Abbott, who's made border security a centerpiece of his 2022 reelection campaign. While the order stops short of allocating state resources for full-fledged deportations, it appears designed to test existing law that gives the federal government jurisdiction over immigration enforcement.

Abbott, whose lead against Democrat Beto O'Rourke has slipped significantly in new polls, has repeatedly accused the Biden administration of having an "open border" policy. However, the high number of deportations under the Democratic president's watch don't bear that out, immigration experts argue.

"While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border," Abbott said in an emailed statement.

Echoing earlier campaign rhetoric, Abbott argued that Biden had enabled Mexican cartels to "smuggle in record numbers of people, weapons and deadly drugs like fentanyl."

Thursday's order from Abbott comes after officials in some Texas counties this week called on him to declare an "invasion" under the Texas and U.S. constitutions. While they argued the move would enable the governor to use state resources for deportations, most legal scholars consider that claim spurious.

Abbott's order invokes similar language, maintaining that Biden's "failure to faithfully execute" immigration laws means the president has abandoned an article of the Constitution requiring him to "protect each [State in this Union] against Invasion.” It also cites the administration's efforts to end some Trump-era immigration policies.

Southern Methodist University political scientist Cal Jillson said Abbott's order is unlikely to withstand a federal challenge. However, he said the governor's concern likely focused on the short term gain it might give him ahead of the election.

"It would be more persuasive as an executive order if it didn't contain the governor's campaign language about the Biden administration not enforcing immigration laws and about it having an open border policy," Jillson said. "It's election season in Texas, and the governor feels like any legal confrontation he can force with the Biden administration will go over well."

Further, Jillson notes that the document is vague about whether the migrants sent to  points of entry would be turned over to the feds or actually escorted across the border.

If Abbott's order puts him on a collision course with the Biden White House, it won't be the first time the feds have intervened over his immigration policies.

This week, the state revealed in correspondence with two news outlets, that Abbott's Operation Lone Star — a controversial $3 billion effort to arrest migrants for state law violations, including minor property crimes — is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for alleged civil rights violations.

Since its 2021 launch, the program has busted thousands of migrants on trespassing charges, many of whom languished in jail for weeks without facing charges — a violation of state law. The program has also faced criticism for creating legal chaos at the border and disrupting the lives of guard members.

What's more, a federal judge last summer halted an Abbott mandate calling on police to pull over vehicles suspected of transporting migrants who "pose a risk" of transmitting COVID-19.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Trending

San Antonio man dies after setting off firework on top of his head

By Michael Karlis

The man died after the bottle rocket exploded from the bottom of the tube, impacting his skull.

Taco Cabana reopens San Antonio location after viral TikTok shows rats in the kitchen

By Michael Karlis

In an email sent to the Express-News, the fast food chain said that the location had been sanitized and is once again open.

Most Texas beaches are so infested with poop they could make you sick, study shows

By Sanford Nowlin

Poop in the water? We'll take a pass. Thanks!

San Antonio Zoo says goodbye to 28-year-old Komodo dragon 'Bubba'

By Nina Rangel

Bubba, a 28-year-old endangered Komodo dragon, passed away this week.

Also in News

More San Antonio men getting vasectomies after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

By Michael Karlis

A Urology clinic in Austin received 400 calls on the Friday that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Texas A&M University San Antonio wins $2.1 million grant to fund educations of Latino students

By Michael Karlis

The $2.1 million gifted by the Hector and Gloria Lopez foundation is the second largest in the history of Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Bad Takes: An open letter to Jordan Peterson following his dismissal from Twitter

By Kevin Sanchez

Jordan Peterson gets animated during a 2018 speaking engagement.

Report details law enforcement errors at Uvalde shooting, including officer failing to fire at gunman

By Sanford Nowlin

A new report by a law enforcement training group identified multiple errors in the police response to the Uvalde school massacre.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us