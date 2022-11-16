Texas Republicans waste no time filing anti-transgender bills ahead of next legislative session

Monday marked the first chance legislators had to introduce bills for the upcoming term, which begins in January 2023.

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 3:28 pm

click to enlarge The two bills filed this week echo attempts made by AG Ken Paxton to classify gender affirming care as child abuse. - Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Department of Justice
Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Department of Justice
The two bills filed this week echo attempts made by AG Ken Paxton to classify gender affirming care as child abuse.
Texas Republicans wasted no time targeting the transgender community in legislation filed ahead of the next state legislative session, which starts in January.

On Monday, at least two GOP legislators introduced proposals to criminalize gender-affirming care for minors. That day marked the first lawmakers had to file bills in anticipation of the session.

House Bill 42, filed by Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, would broaden the state's definition of child abuse to include providing gender-affirming health care to minors — even under the guidance of a doctor or other medical professional.

Meanwhile, House Bill 112, filed by Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, would make it up to a second-degree felony for medical providers to offer gender-affirming procedures to those under 18. Further, Toth's House Bill 41 would strip those healthcare professionals of liability insurance.

The bills echo Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempt earlier this year to classify gender-affirming care for minors as child abuse. Top medical and legal experts blasted the AG's nonbonding opinion for citing debunked research, ignoring mainstream science and including false information.

Even so, Gov. Greg Abbott, a fellow Republican, used Paxton's opinion to justify his order that state's child welfare workers investigate parents who help their kids obtain gender-affirming care. Those probes have largely been shut down by a court order.

