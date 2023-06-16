TikTok Twins, Eva Longoria: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / DFree
Eva Longoria announced her move to San Antonio during appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Never underestimate the viral appeal of a goofy-ass video clip.
Case in point, the Current
's most read story this week involved a widely mocked TikTok clip of two tattooed San Antonio twins standing on what appears to be a safe suburban street while issuing warnings about the city's most dangerous neighborhoods. Needless to say, the pair earned a fair amount of online ridicule.
Apparently, interest in the Danger Twins was so intense that the article outstripped other stories on far more pressing news of the day. For example, our article on Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick having loaned $125,000 to Attorney General Ken Paxton — yes, the same guy whose impeachment trial he's supposed to impartially preside over.
And in case you missed it, actress Eva Longoria also said she's moving back to San Antonio, which has got to be an exciting development for local celebrity watchers.
To make sure you didn't overlook anything important while rubbernecking at half-baked TikTok content, make sure to check out the full list of our most-read stories of the week.
10. San Antonio police officer fired for chasing, shooting at car-theft suspect while off duty
9. Assclown Alert: Melting down over Pride Month with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy
8. Tens of thousands of Texans could lose SNAP benefits due to debt agreement
7. San Antonio Councilman Bravo says his office contacted police prior to SAPD incident at McIntyre's
6. Insurance firm Allstate files suit claiming it's not liable in fatal San Antonio dog attack
5. Opening of San Antonio luxury hotel delayed due to rising costs
4. Texas Monthly includes 3 San Antonio lawmakers on latest Best and Worst Legislators list
3. Report: Dan Patrick, who's overseeing Ken Paxton's impeachment trial, loaned him $125,000
2. South Texas native TV star Eva Longoria says she's moving back to San Antonio
1. San Antonio twins ridiculed on TikTok after calling out city's most dangerous neighborhoods
