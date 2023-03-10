USAA, Spurs' Kiss Me Cam: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Readers also checked out news about right-wing gasbag State Rep. Bryan Slaton's bullshit bill that would let Texans decide whether to secede from the United States.

By on Fri, Mar 10, 2023 at 3:49 pm

USAA told some remote workers they'll now need to work hybrid schedules, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Twitter / USAA
USAA told some remote workers they'll now need to work hybrid schedules, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Jobs, love and guns were clearly at the top of San Antonio Current readers' minds this week.

In order of popularity, out three most-read stories centered around insurance giant USAA's demand that remote workers return to the office, a romantic moment captured on the Spurs' Jumbotron and blunt statements from SA's police chief about the danger of Texas' lax gun laws.

Readers also checked out news about right-wing gasbag State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, filing a bullshit bill that would let Texans decide whether to secede from the United States. Spoiler alert: legal experts agree that's not possible. Extra spoiler alert: Slaton filed pretty much the same proposal in 2021 and lawmakers blew it off like a fly on a toilet seat.

10. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales defiant as he faces censure for breaking with Republican Party

9. Texas cannabis decriminalization bill wins House committee approval

8. At least 3 Republicans want to challenge San Antonio Rep. Tony Gonzales after censure vote

7. Broadway in San Antonio unveils lineup of touring musicals, including Frozen, Beetlejuice and Annie

6. Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is vrooming into the San Antonio market

5. San Antonio single mom Malorie Ann Romero takes on wilderness in latest Naked and Afraid episode

4. Republican files bill in Texas House to let voters decide whether to secede from the U.S.

3. San Antonio police chief, Bexar County DA blame city's rising crime on Texas' open-carry gun law

2. Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

1. San Antonio-based USAA pulling workers back into the office, closing door on remote positions

