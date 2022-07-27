Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Nonprofit Organization: Morgan's Wonderland

Best Nonprofit Organization

Winner: Morgan's Wonderland

5223 David Edwards Drive

(210) 495-5888

morganswonderland.com 

Established in 2010, Morgan's Wonderland is the world's first and only fully accessible theme park. Having served children and families from all 50 U.S. states and more than 70 countries, Morgan's Wonderland displays a steadfast commitment to inclusion and acceptance, creating a fun, safe and collaborative environment for all individuals regardless of age or ability. Morgan's Wonderland is devoted to breaking down economic barriers in addition to physical barriers, offering free admission to all guests with physical, cognitive or developmental disabilities. The park is home to four one-of-a-kind wheelchair-accessible rides — a carousel, train, Ferris wheel and track-based car ride — plus playgrounds and shady sitting areas, an indoor playscape, a fishing pond and a water park. Families can find a variety of other accessible facilities in the park's surrounding area, including Morgan's Wonderland Sports, Morgan's Wonderland Camp and the Multi-Assistance Center (MAC), which is set to open in October 2022. The MAC will provide social, financial and medical services to individuals with disabilities, all under one roof.

2. Pride Center San Antonio

1303 McCullough Ave., Suite 160

(210) 370-7743

pridecentersa.org

3. Rise Recovery

2803 Mossrock Drive

(210) 227-2634

riserecovery.org

Previous Winners

