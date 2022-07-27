Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Tattoo Shop: Ink Couture Tattoos

Best Tattoo Shop

Winner: Ink Couture Tattoos

Multiple Locations

inkcouturetattoos.com

With three stores appointed more like high-end salons than traditional flash-on-the-walls tattoo shops, it's clear that Ink Couture aims to create an upscale experience around getting inked. That's also apparent from perks such as private tattoo rooms, virtual consultations and courtesy transportation from local military bases. But a posh setting isn't going to win over tattoo enthusiasts unless a studio's work is outstanding. Based on its Best of San Antonio win, Alamo City residents certainly seem to think that's the case at Ink Couture, which has a stable of 24 artists able to work in styles including neo-traditional, Japanese and military all the way to cutting-edge techniques such as watercolor and 3D.

2. Element Tattoo

4741 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 979-9877

elementtattoo.com

3. Buddha Box

5337 Glen Ridge Drive

(210) 647-2929

buddha-box.com

