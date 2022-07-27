Winner: Tim Duncan

After recent rough seasons, it's only natural for Spurs fans to yearn for the team's former glories. And that's why it makes sense to see Tim Duncan handily win this category. The golden era of Spurs basketball may be long gone, but the nostalgia remains stronger than ever. Duncan's 19 career seasons with the Silver and Black and his loyalty to the city of San Antonio have made him an immovable fixture in the hearts of fans. As a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP and three-time Finals MVP, it's clear the legend has yet to be dethroned as the city's most beloved Spur.

2. Manu Ginobili

3. DeJounte Murray