Best Local Celebrity: Rey Lopez

Best Local Celebrity

Winner: Rey Lopez

San Antonio boasts a vibrant LGBTQ+ community that's long supported the art of drag through pageants, talent competitions and club nights. But all scenes can grow stagnant and benefit from being shaken up. Upon moving to the Alamo City in 2011, Brownsville transplant Rey Lopez found the drag scene to be waning and lacking a key component that was working well in other cities — performances by touring RuPaul's Drag Race stars. Going out on a limb, Lopez booked fan favorite Manila Luzon to perform at the bygone nightclub Old San Juan. That show was a hit and inspired Lopez to continue booking Drag Race talent, first for shows at the Silver Dollar Saloon and eventually at Heat Nightclub. More than a decade into his career as a local LGBTQ+ nightlife innovator, Lopez seems to have found his groove in the theater-like setting of the Bonham Exchange's upstairs ballroom. All hosted by snaggletoothed camp queen and former Best of San Antonio award winner Tencha La Jefa, these shows also highlight an array of local talents cultivated by Lopez's weekly competition Drag Me to Fame. The fun-loving local celebrity's upcoming engagements include Thursday night showcases for Angeria Paris VanMicheals (July 28), Bosco (August 11), Pangina Heals (August 18), Maddy Morphosis (August 25) and Jinx Monsoon (September 1).

2. Ada Vox

3. Jesse Borrego

