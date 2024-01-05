EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Cinderella Bakery, Ay Que Chula: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

South Barbecue & Kitchen, Tre Trattoria and the Anime-focused Otaku Food Festival also made the cut this week.

By on Fri, Jan 5, 2024 at 3:09 pm

click to enlarge Ay Que Chula is now open at 1503 N. Main Ave. - Courtesy Photo / Ay Que Chula
Courtesy Photo / Ay Que Chula
Ay Que Chula is now open at 1503 N. Main Ave.
This week's most-read Current food news touched on openings, closures and everything in between, kicking off the new year with a variety of popular stories. Let's jump in.

Topping the list was the devastating closure of pan dulce haven Cinderella Bakery, followed closely by grand opening details from brand new Main Strip nightspot Ay Que Chula. Readers also wanted to know where to get their New Year's Eve party on, and to see what Forbes had to say about local eateries South Barbecue & Kitchen and Tre Trattoria. Rounding out the list was the announcement that the Anime-focused Otaku Food Festival will make its way to the Alamo City later this month.

Read on for more.
