Cinderella Bakery, Ay Que Chula: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Topping the list was the devastating closure of pan dulce haven Cinderella Bakery, followed closely by grand opening details from brand new Main Strip nightspot Ay Que Chula. Readers also wanted to know where to get their New Year's Eve party on, and to see what Forbes had to say about local eateries South Barbecue & Kitchen and Tre Trattoria. Rounding out the list was the announcement that the Anime-focused Otaku Food Festival will make its way to the Alamo City later this month.
Read on for more.
- West San Antonio staple Cinderella Bakery closes after 60-plus years
- Owner of San Antonio's El Camino food-truck park opens bar in former Luther's Cafe
- These San Antonio bars and restaurants are celebrating the new year in style
- San Antonio's South Barbecue & Kitchen and Tre Trattoria praised in Forbes article
- Otaku Food Festival headed to San Antonio to celebrate anime, Asian fare
