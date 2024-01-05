Cinderella Bakery, Ay Que Chula: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Ay Que Chula Ay Que Chula is now open at 1503 N. Main Ave.

This week's most-read Current food news touched on openings, closures and everything in between, kicking off the new year with a variety of popular stories. Let's jump in.Topping the list was the devastating closure of pan dulce haven Cinderella Bakery, followed closely by grand opening details from brand new Main Strip nightspot Ay Que Chula. Readers also wanted to know where to get their New Year's Eve party on, and to see whathad to say about local eateries South Barbecue & Kitchen and Tre Trattoria. Rounding out the list was the announcement that the Anime-focused Otaku Food Festival will make its way to the Alamo City later this month.Read on for more.