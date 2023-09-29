Dave Bautista, Lucy Cooper's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Alamo City-based Devils River Whiskey on Thursday announced that former WWE wrestler and actor Dave Bautista bought a stake in the distillery.
The Current's most-read stories also included coverage of the San Antonio Food Bank's preparations for an anticipated government shutdown, news that New Braunfels' old city hall will be host to a new restaurant and big wins at the Great American Big Festival.
- Movie star Dave Bautista buys stake in San Antonio's Devils River Whiskey
- San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's to be featured on America's Best Restaurants series
- New Braunfels’ former city hall to be turned into upscale restaurant and office space
- San Antonio Food Bank prepares for demand increase during government shutdown
- Three San Antonio brewers take home medals at Great American Beer Festival
