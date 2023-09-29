Dave Bautista, Lucy Cooper's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Devils River Whiskey Actor Dave Bautista (left) stands next to a glass of Devils River Whiskey.

In this week's most-read food news, a Hollywood star is making his mark in San Antonio.Alamo City-based Devils River Whiskey on Thursday announced that former WWE wrestler and actor Dave Bautista bought a stake in the distillery.The's most-read stories also included coverage of the San Antonio Food Bank's preparations for an anticipated government shutdown, news that New Braunfels' old city hall will be host to a new restaurant and big wins at the Great American Big Festival.