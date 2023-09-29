BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Dave Bautista, Lucy Cooper's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week, Devils River Whiskey announced that former WWE wrestler and actor Dave Bautista bought a stake in the distillery.

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 1:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Actor Dave Bautista (left) stands next to a glass of Devils River Whiskey. - Courtesy Photo / Devils River Whiskey
Courtesy Photo / Devils River Whiskey
Actor Dave Bautista (left) stands next to a glass of Devils River Whiskey.
In this week's most-read food news, a Hollywood star is making his mark in San Antonio.

Alamo City-based Devils River Whiskey on Thursday announced that former WWE wrestler and actor Dave Bautista bought a stake in the distillery.

The Current's most-read stories also included coverage of the San Antonio Food Bank's preparations for an anticipated government shutdown, news that New Braunfels' old city hall will be host to a new restaurant and big wins at the Great American Big Festival.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Movie star Dave Bautista buys stake in San Antonio's Devils River Whiskey

By Michael Karlis

Actor Dave Bautista (left) stands next to a glass of Devils River Whiskey.

San Antonio grocer H-E-B rolls out tortilla throw blanket once again

By Brandon Rodriguez

The throw blanket will run H-E-B fanatics just under $20.

Three San Antonio brewers take home medals at Great American Beer Festival

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Longtab Brewing Co. crew shows off its excitement after winning gold in the American-Belgo-Style Ale category.

San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's to be featured on America's Best Restaurants series

By Brandon Rodriguez

Chef-owner Braunda Smith of Lucy Coopers Ice House stands in the kitchen of her restaurant.

Also in Food & Drink

Tokyo Cowboy's food satisfies with pan-Asian flavors, even if its name is a little misleading

By Ron Bechtol

Tokyo Cowboy's minimally described Crispy Pork Chop isn't called tonkatsu, as it would be on Japanese restaurant menus.

San Antonio's Alamo Beer buying local craft beer brand VIVA

By Sanford Nowlin

Viva Beer produces a variety of craft beers with San Antonio themes.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky releases troll-worthy ‘sympathy shooters’ for 2023-24 football season

By Nina Rangel

Fireball’s new Footbawl Cards are available now.

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us