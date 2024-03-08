Full Belly Cafe + Bar, Hoops: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Homegrown dining concepts Fully Belly Cafe + Bar and Wayne's Wings are opening new locations, while new bars Hoops and Halftime Sports Tavern made their debut with local drinkers.
Rounding things out, Korean fried-chicken chain Pelicana is coming to the Alamo City as part of an expansion that also includes a Dallas-area store.
Read on for more.
- Brunch-forward San Antonio spot Full Belly Cafe + Bar to open second location March 5
- New neighborhood dive bar Hoops to open on San Antonio’s Northeast side
- Korean fried-chicken chain Pelicana opening San Antonio location
- San Antonio’s popular Wayne's Wings will open a third location this summer
- Halftime Sports Tavern opening this week in San Antonio's Southtown area
