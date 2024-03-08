Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Full Belly Cafe + Bar, Hoops: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week's most-read food news was centered on new eateries and drinkeries coming to the Alamo City.

By on Fri, Mar 8, 2024 at 3:18 pm

Full Belly Cafe + Bar will open its second location March 5.
Alan Williams
Full Belly Cafe + Bar will open its second location March 5.
This week's most-read Current food news was all about new bars and restaurants coming to San Antonio.

Homegrown dining concepts Fully Belly Cafe + Bar and Wayne's Wings are opening new locations, while new bars Hoops and Halftime Sports Tavern made their debut with local drinkers.

Rounding things out, Korean fried-chicken chain Pelicana is coming to the Alamo City as part of an expansion that also includes a Dallas-area store.

Read on for more.
March 6, 2024

