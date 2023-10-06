H-E-B Tortilla Blanket, Oscar de la Tienda: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

No, the blanket isn't edible — so far as we know, anyway — but, nonetheless, it was the subject of one of our most-read stories for the week.
Also racking up plenty of online views were articles about funky Alta Vista corner store Oscar de la Tienda closing its doors and the outcry that arose after Yelp snubbed San Antonio in its ranking of "taco cities."
C'mon, Yelp. That's just uncool.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio grocer H-E-B rolls out tortilla throw blanket once again
- San Antonio's Oscar de la Tienda closes doors, blames construction woes
- Fans of long-gone San Antonio dance hall get one last dance to reminisce
- San Antonio residents scorn Yelp for snubbing city on taco-related lists
- San Antonio's High Street Wine reopens after months-long renovation
