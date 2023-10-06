BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

H-E-B Tortilla Blanket, Oscar de la Tienda: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Also among this week's most-read food stories was one about the anger that resulted when Yelp snubbed San Antonio in its ranking of 'taco cities.'

By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 3:37 pm

The throw blanket will run H-E-B fanatics just under $20.
Instagram / HEB_Obsessed
The throw blanket will run H-E-B fanatics just under $20.
This week, lots of Current readers were drawn to a story about the return of a popular H-E-B product: a throw blanket in the style of the grocery chain's tortillas.

No, the blanket isn't edible — so far as we know, anyway — but, nonetheless, it was the subject of one of our most-read stories for the week.

Also racking up plenty of online views were articles about funky Alta Vista corner store Oscar de la Tienda closing its doors and the outcry that arose after Yelp snubbed San Antonio in its ranking of "taco cities."

C'mon, Yelp. That's just uncool.

Read on for more.
