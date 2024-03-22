Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Jim's Restaurant, Cicada Cellars: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Garrison Brothers' Cowboy Bourbon and beloved eatery Sichuan House also made our list of most-read stories.

By on Fri, Mar 22, 2024 at 1:47 pm

click to enlarge The Jim's at 4108 Broadway has closed permanently. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
The Jim's at 4108 Broadway has closed permanently.
This week's top Current food news stories covered several topics, from closures to TV appearances to projected openings. Our most-read posts centered around the permanent closure of a longstanding Jim's location as well as the impending shuttering of Hill Country winery Cicada Cellars.

On a brighter note, a bourbon produced by Austin-area distillery Garrison Brothers was named best in the world, and yet another local eatery, Sichuan House, will appear on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.  Finally, the city's sole remaining Lion & Rose location is finally set to reopen this spring.

Read on for more.
March 20, 2024

