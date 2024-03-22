Jim's Restaurant, Cicada Cellars: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

On a brighter note, a bourbon produced by Austin-area distillery Garrison Brothers was named best in the world, and yet another local eatery, Sichuan House, will appear on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Finally, the city's sole remaining Lion & Rose location is finally set to reopen this spring.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio Jim's location at Broadway and Hildebrand closes after 53 years
- Texas Hill Country winery Cicada Cellars closing after 5 years
- Garrison Brothers' Cowboy Bourbon named best in the world at prestigious contest
- San Antonio's Sichuan House appearing on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
- San Antonio's Lion & Rose teases late spring opening date for Dominion location
