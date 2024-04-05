Jim's Restaurant, Pat Molak: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Another Jim's location and downtown-area coffee spot Vice Versa have closed down, and the local entrepreneur behind Josephine Street has died.
The news isn't all negative, however. San Antonio will gain another fried chicken haven in a second Zaxby's location, and two local spots have made the cut into the finalist round of this year's James Beard Foundation awards.
- Another longtime San Antonio Jim's location is closing down
- Pat Molak, legendary founder of San Antonio's Josephine Street, dead at 76
- St. Paul Square coffee shop-venue Vice Versa will close March 31
- Fried-chicken chain Zaxby's opens second San Antonio store
- San Antonio's Attaboy, Mixtli named James Beard Foundation Award finalists
