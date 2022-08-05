Krazy Katsu, Chamoy Challenge: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week's most-read Current food news tells us San Antonians are looking to get their grub on in new ways.

By on Fri, Aug 5, 2022 at 3:38 pm

click to enlarge Krazy Katsu's sandwiches feature herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken breast. - Facebook / Krazy Katsu SA
Facebook / Krazy Katsu SA
Krazy Katsu's sandwiches feature herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken breast.
This week's most-read Current food news revolved around grand openings and foodie-focused events — which tells us San Antonians are looking to get their grub on in new ways.

First up was the news of Krazy Katsu selling out of 900 pounds of chicken on its opening weekend, probably breaking some sort of Alamo City record in the process. Then, specialty food events centering around sweet-sour-spicy chamoy, Malt House's Crispy Dogs and an Art & Tapas dinner at Volare Italian Restaurant caught readers' eyes.

Rounding out the week was Black Rock Coffee Bar's announcement that it would open its first SA location will celebratory free drinks for all.

Read on for more.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Trending

San Antonio's first-ever Chamoy Challenge will celebrate the city's unofficial condiment

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's inaugural Chamoy Challenge will offer chamoy-packed snacks.

Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands again, adds San Antonio River Walk and Corpus Christi locations

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio restauranteur Adrian Martinez has taken over island-focused River Walk venue Acapulco Sam’s.

San Antonio Tiff's Treats locations giving away free chocolate chip cookies this Thursday

By Nina Rangel

For those who observe, Thursday, August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

San Antonio’s Maverick Whiskey Distillery rolls out new food menu for its tasting room

By Nina Rangel

Downtown distillery Maverick Whiskey sits on what was originally former San Antonio mayor Samuel Maverick’s homestead.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food & Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

By Ron Bechtol

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food &amp; Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us