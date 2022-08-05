Krazy Katsu, Chamoy Challenge: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Facebook / Krazy Katsu SA Krazy Katsu's sandwiches feature herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken breast.

This week's most-readfood news revolved around grand openings and foodie-focused events — which tells us San Antonians are looking to get their grub on in new ways.First up was the news of Krazy Katsu selling out of 900 pounds of chicken on its opening weekend, probably breaking some sort of Alamo City record in the process. Then, specialty food events centering around sweet-sour-spicy chamoy, Malt House's Crispy Dogs and an Art & Tapas dinner at Volare Italian Restaurant caught readers' eyes.Rounding out the week was Black Rock Coffee Bar's announcement that it would open its first SA location will celebratory free drinks for all.Read on for more.