Krazy Katsu, Chamoy Challenge: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

First up was the news of Krazy Katsu selling out of 900 pounds of chicken on its opening weekend, probably breaking some sort of Alamo City record in the process. Then, specialty food events centering around sweet-sour-spicy chamoy, Malt House's Crispy Dogs and an Art & Tapas dinner at Volare Italian Restaurant caught readers' eyes.
Rounding out the week was Black Rock Coffee Bar's announcement that it would open its first SA location will celebratory free drinks for all.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken
- San Antonio's first-ever Chamoy Challenge will celebrate the city's unofficial condiment
- San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing hosting homage to Malt House's Crispy Dogs on Saturday
- San Antonio’s Volare Italian Restaurant holding six-course Art & Tapas dinner
- Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate opening of first San Antonio store with free drinks