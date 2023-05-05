La Focaccia, Bar House San Antonio: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Nina Rangel La Focaccia Italian Grill is located at the intersection of South Presa and South Alamo streets.

This week's most readfood news celebrates change in San Antonio's food scene, from expansions to a hopeful owner's quest to sell an iconic Southtown business.Our top story explores possible next steps for Southtown staple La Focaccia, followed by expansion plans for Schertz drinkery Bar House, Bunz Handcrafted Burgers and Bobbie's Cafe. Also making top news was Comfort Cafe's impressive ranking on a list of best Mother's Day brunches in the U.S.Read on for more.