La Focaccia, Bar House San Antonio: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Our top story explores possible next steps for Southtown staple La Focaccia, followed by expansion plans for Schertz drinkery Bar House, Bunz Handcrafted Burgers and Bobbie's Cafe. Also making top news was Comfort Cafe's impressive ranking on a list of best Mother's Day brunches in the U.S.
Read on for more.
- Owner of San Antonio's La Focaccia wants to sell the Southtown eatery so he can retire
- Owner of Schertz drinkery Bar House to open new location in downtown San Antonio
- San Antonio-based Bunz burger joint quietly opens second location near La Cantera shopping center
- Yelp names San Antonio's Comfort Café the second-best Mother's Day brunch spot in U.S.
- San Antonio comfort food spot Bobbie’s Cafe plans bakery, coffee shop on South Side
