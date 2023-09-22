Maddy McMurphy's, Texas Kosher BBQ Championship: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Facebook / Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar Maddy McMurphy patrons celebrate St. Patrick's day.

This week's most-readfood story centered on the closure of Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar, a downtown spot owned by the operator of nearby Mad Dogs British Pub.Also making top food news was the announcement of this year's Texas Kosher BBQ Championship — which will be dedicated to late journalist Chuck Blount — and an FDA alert issued for Spam sold at H-E-B stores, which officials said "may not have been adequately processed to reach commercial sterility."Read on for more.