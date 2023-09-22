BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Maddy McMurphy's, Texas Kosher BBQ Championship: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

An FDA alert for canned Spam sold at H-E-B was also among this week's top food news.

By on Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 2:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Maddy McMurphy patrons celebrate St. Patrick's day. - Facebook / Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar
Facebook / Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar
Maddy McMurphy patrons celebrate St. Patrick's day.
This week's most-read Current food story centered on the closure of Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar, a downtown spot owned by the operator of nearby Mad Dogs British Pub.

Also making top food news was the announcement of this year's Texas Kosher BBQ Championship — which will be dedicated to late journalist Chuck Blount — and an FDA alert issued for Spam sold at H-E-B stores, which officials said "may not have been adequately processed to reach commercial sterility."

Read on for more.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Homegrown: San Antonio's LocalSprout is sowing sustainable success

By Nina Rangel

LocalSprout Food Hub Manager Jess Rivera was first introduced to urban agriculture while cooking at San Antonio dining spots including Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery.

Barbacoa & Big Red Festival returning to San Antonio in October

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is coming back for an 11th year.

FDA issues alert for canned Spam sold at H-E-B, warns product may pose health risk

By Sanford Nowlin

The FDA is warning that Spam Classic cans stamped with a certain date and lot code could pose health risks.

New San Antonio honky tonk Blayne's opening above Francis Bogside

By Sanford Nowlin

St. Paul Square venue Blayne's will regularly book live music and feature a honky tonk vibe.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Alamo Beer buying local craft beer brand VIVA

By Sanford Nowlin

Viva Beer produces a variety of craft beers with San Antonio themes.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky releases troll-worthy ‘sympathy shooters’ for 2023-24 football season

By Nina Rangel

Fireball’s new Footbawl Cards are available now.

Looking for a Book: The ceviche is fresh at Go Fish, but the concept may need time to stew

By Ron Bechtol

Go Fish Wine Bar is one of the latest entries in the expanding San Antonio restaurant empire of Emily and Houston Carpenter.

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us