Maddy McMurphy's, Texas Kosher BBQ Championship: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Also making top food news was the announcement of this year's Texas Kosher BBQ Championship — which will be dedicated to late journalist Chuck Blount — and an FDA alert issued for Spam sold at H-E-B stores, which officials said "may not have been adequately processed to reach commercial sterility."
Read on for more.
- Downtown San Antonio's Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar has closed
- Texas Kosher BBQ Championship returns Nov. 12, dedicated to San Antonio journalist Chuck Blount
- FDA issues alert for canned Spam sold at H-E-B, warns product may pose health risk
- Drive-thru coffee chain 7 Brew to open second San Antonio outpost
- Downtown's renovated Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa teases swanky upcoming bar, restaurant
