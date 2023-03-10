Mimosa Gossip, Cowboys and Cadillacs: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Lots of folks clicked on an article offering the chisme on a new brunch eatery coming to the Stone Oak area.

By on Fri, Mar 10, 2023 at 3:47 pm

click to enlarge Mimosa Gossip will offer 25 different kinds of the brunch cocktail. - Pexels / Styves Exantus
Pexels / Styves Exantus
Mimosa Gossip will offer 25 different kinds of the brunch cocktail.
The Current's most-read food stories of the week were a mixed bag that ranged from a new brunch spot to a local brewery celebrating a pin-up queen.

Lots of folks clicked on an article offering the chisme on Mimosa Gossip, a new eatery coming to the Stone Oak area that will specialize offer 25 different varieties of mimosas to wash down customers' brunch fare.

Also pulling lots of looks was a story on Alamo Beer Co.'s daylong birthday bash for pinup queen and naughty-but-nice bondagette Bettie Page.

Read on for more.
