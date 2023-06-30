Postino Wine Café, 85°C Bakery Café: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Our top stores this week include details about the Alamo City's two newest cafe brands — Postino, out of Phoenix and Taiwanese transplant 85°C Bakery Café — followed closely by the news that an Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktail pop-up will hit the city this summer. Folks were also interested in local pizza joint Il Forno's latest accolade as well as the temporary closure of nationally lauded taco house Carnitas Lonja.
Read on for more.
- Phoenix-based Postino has opened its first all-day wine café at San Antonio's Rim complex
- Taiwan’s 85°C Bakery Café plans San Antonio location near Camp Bullis
- Yet another cocktail pop-up is heading to San Antonio, and this one is Alice In Wonderland-themed
- San Antonio's Il Forno named one of the 50 best U.S. pizzerias by Italian rating guide
- Nationally lauded San Antonio spot Carnitas Lonja has closed — for now
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed