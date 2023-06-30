Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Postino Wine Café, 85°C Bakery Café: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Il Forno's latest accolade and Carnitas Lonja's temporary closure also made this week's most-read stories.

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 2:17 pm

Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café has opened a San Antonio location at The Rim.
Richard Casteel
This week's most-read Current food news showcased new brands, a pizzeria shoutout and a high profile temporary closure. Let's dive in.

Our top stores this week include details about the Alamo City's two newest cafe brands — Postino, out of Phoenix and Taiwanese transplant 85°C Bakery Café — followed closely by the news that an Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktail pop-up will hit the city this summer. Folks were also interested in local pizza joint Il Forno's latest accolade as well as the temporary closure of nationally lauded taco house Carnitas Lonja.

Read on for more.
