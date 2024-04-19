Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Salad and Go, Whiskey Riot: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Pure Country BBQ and Barbarella were also in this week's top food news.

By on Fri, Apr 19, 2024 at 1:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Whiskey Riot will come to San Antonio May 18. - Courtesy Photo / Whiskey Riot
Courtesy Photo / Whiskey Riot
Whiskey Riot will come to San Antonio May 18.
San Antonio Current readers appear to crave drive-thru greens, if this week's top food story is to be believed.

This week's most-read story covered the news that the popular Salad and Go chain is planning yet another Alamo City location, this one on the far West Side. The new store would be the company's sixth in the 2-1-0.

Readers also sought out an article covering a new, whiskey-centric event coming to San Antonio in May. The festival will showcase over 200 varieties of whiskey at the Freeman Expo Center.

Read on for more.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Popular Salad and Go concept expanding its San Antonio footprint

By Nina Rangel

The drive-thru concept opened its first San Antonio location in February 2024.

Festival Faves: NIOSA's best-loved foods have origins as diverse as the cuisines the festival offers

By Nina Rangel

Maria's Tortillas serves crisp yet pliable corn tortillas that are buttered and filled with cheddar cheese and salsa.

Hell's Kitchen alum Mary Lou Davis returning to San Antonio for Asian fusion pop-up

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio chef Mary Lou Davis took second place in Season 19 of the cooking TV show Hell's Kitchen.

Weathered Souls Brewing and San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque partner on dining spot

By Nina Rangel

Weathered Souls Brewing Co. is located at 606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500.

These beer and food pairings from San Antonio brewpubs are worth raising a glass to

By Nina Rangel

Vista Brewing's crispy chicken sandwich features a Thai sriracha-glazed fried chicken thigh, aioli, house-made pickles and chipotle lime slaw on a brioche bun.

Camp Hot Wells' extensive list of beer, wines and more offers good reason to soak your feet

By Ron Bechtol

Visitors can dip their feet in the free soaking pools outside the order window at Camp Hot Wells.

New project hopes no-cost Lyft and Uber rides can help remedy San Antonio's drunk driving problem

By Nina Rangel

Participating businesses include El Camino and Besame food truck parks, Dive Bar and Restaurant and Dakota East Side Icehouse.

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us