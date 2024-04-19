Salad and Go, Whiskey Riot: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week's most-read story covered the news that the popular Salad and Go chain is planning yet another Alamo City location, this one on the far West Side. The new store would be the company's sixth in the 2-1-0.
Readers also sought out an article covering a new, whiskey-centric event coming to San Antonio in May. The festival will showcase over 200 varieties of whiskey at the Freeman Expo Center.
- Popular Salad and Go concept expanding its San Antonio footprint
- San Antonio restaurateurs tease new diner concept for Little Em’s Oyster Bar space
- Whiskey Riot event to bring more than 200 whiskies to San Antonio Saturday, May 18
- Pure Country BBQ to take over Boerne's Dog & Pony space
- Austin nightclub Barbarella plans April 18-20 opening bash for San Antonio location
