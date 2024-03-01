FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

The Rah! Rah! Room, DQ Carolina Reaper Tacos: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Also in this week's top food news are the striking workers at Texas' Molson Coors Brewery and a new outpost from Biff Buzby's Burgers.

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 1:16 pm

click to enlarge DQ has launched fiery new tacos feature Monterey Jack cheese infused with one of the world's hottest peppers. - Courtesy Photo / DQ
Courtesy Photo / DQ
DQ has launched fiery new tacos feature Monterey Jack cheese infused with one of the world's hottest peppers.
In this week's top food news, San Antonio Current readers appear to want to get their blood pumping.

The Current's most-read food story centered on a new music venue coming from the owners of San Antonio's Bang Bang Bar — The Rah! Rah! Room, where locals can start dancing the night away later this spring. Readers also sought out an article covering a spicy new menu item at DQ — tacos made with Carolina Reaper peppers, a fiery ingredient that was once considered to be the world's hottest chili.

Read on for more.
February 21, 2024

