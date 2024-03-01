The Rah! Rah! Room, DQ Carolina Reaper Tacos: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The Current's most-read food story centered on a new music venue coming from the owners of San Antonio's Bang Bang Bar — The Rah! Rah! Room, where locals can start dancing the night away later this spring. Readers also sought out an article covering a spicy new menu item at DQ — tacos made with Carolina Reaper peppers, a fiery ingredient that was once considered to be the world's hottest chili.
Read on for more.
- Owners of San Antonio's The Bang Bang Bar opening new live-music venue
- Texas fast food staple DQ launches fiery Carolina Reaper tacos
- More than 400 Texas Molson Coors brewery workers strike over pay raises, benefits
- Burger haven Biff Buzby's has opened second San Antonio location
- New eatery Casa Catrina coming to San Antonio’s historic La Villita district
