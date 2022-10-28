Viking Tavern, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

On the upbeat side, the Alamo City gained a new L&L Hawaiian Barbecue outpost as well as a Viking-themed eatery replete with costumed service staff. Additionally, a pair of SA taquerias will make their Netflix debut in the upcoming season of the docuseries Taco Chronicles.
The week's sad face-inducing news included a lawsuit Bill Miller Bar-B-Q filed against one of its suppliers and the revelation that longtime LGBTQ+ safe space Luther's Cafe may be up for sale.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio's Viking Tavern now serving hearty feasts near Leon Valley neighborhood
- L&L Hawaiian Barbecue's restaurant on San Antonio's West Side is now open
- San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q sues suppliers over chicken it says is 'too salty to consume'
- San Antonio's Con Huevos Tacos, Naco 210 appear on new season of Netflix's Taco Chronicles
- Owner of San Antonio's Luther's Cafe considering selling the longtime Main Strip standby