Alamo Heights, Fentanyl Documentary: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Also among this week's most-read news was Ron Nirenberg's announcement that San Antonio might experience rolling blackouts on Thursday — a warning that fortunately was not borne out.

Fri, Aug 25, 2023

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city surrounded by the city of San Antonio.
AHresident, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Alamo Heights is an incorporated city surrounded by the city of San Antonio.
This week's top Current story covered a recent survey, which named San Antonio's Alamo Heights as the eighth "most envied" suburban neighborhood in the United States. Alamo Heights was ranked along with several other Texas suburbs, including Sugar Land and Plano.

Also among this week's most-read news was Ron Nirenberg's announcement that San Antonio might experience rolling blackouts on Thursday — a warning that fortunately was not borne out — and a forthcoming documentary that will include interviews with local families who lost loved ones to fentanyl overdoses.

10. San Antonio officials began talks with Spurs on downtown arena before NBA draft lottery

9. San Antonio COVID-19 cases are rising, but there's no need to panic, expert says

8. Bexar County Jail had more inmate suicides than any other in the state

7. San Antonio Spurs plan members-only 'dining and lounge venue' for La Cantera site

6. National Cinema Day returns for second year with $4 tickets, unlimited snacks

5. Texas ranks as second-worst state in the nation for women's equality, study says

4. Study: San Antonio ranks in the top 5 U.S. cities for bargain hunters

3. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tells residents to prepare for rolling power outages

2. Documentary features Bexar County families affected by fentanyl ODs

1. San Antonio's Alamo Heights rated one of America's 'most envied' suburban neighborhoods

August 23, 2023

