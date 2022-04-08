Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Grand Hyatt Hotel, Santikos Bijou: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Developments surrounding two San Antonio landmarks clearly grabbed readers' attention this week.

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 12:07 pm

click to enlarge The Bijou is located inside Wonderland of the Americas mall. - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Google Street View
The Bijou is located inside Wonderland of the Americas mall.
This week, Current readers were intrigued by news about two high-profile local landmarks.

An analysis of downtown's troubled — and city-financed — Grand Hyatt Hotel, and a piece about the closing of the Bijou Cinema Bistro, a long-running arthouse theater, were our most-read stories of the week.

Entertainment news was close behind, though. Plenty of readers clicked on stories about rock band Primus' upcoming concert at the Majestic Theatre and stand-up comedy superstar Kevin Hart adding a second AT&T Center show.

Read on to see what other content Current readers couldn't live without.

10. South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar breaks with party, votes against marijuana reform, defends Title 42

9. After pissing off fans by scrapping San Antonio show, Eric Church promises a free concert

8. Assclown Alert: San Antonio right-wing activist Patrick Von Dohlen and the power of positive thinking

7. Well-known Bandera, Texas music venue the 11th Street Cowboy Bar up for sale

6. One person in custody after attempted ATM heist on San Antonio's North Side

5. The biggest share of arrests under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's border crackdown are for trespassing

4. Kevin Hart adds second show at San Antonio's AT&T Center in response to brisk ticket sales

3. On its latest tour, quirk-rock band Primus is covering Rush’s entire A Farewell to Kings album

2. Long-running San Antonio arthouse theater the Bijou has reportedly closed its doors

1. CityScrapes: San Antonio should have recognized its Grand Hyatt project was a debacle all along

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
