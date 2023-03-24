Steve Toth, Unpaid Overtime: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Plenty of readers also checked out a piece on the GoFundMe account set up to aid a child critically injured by a fallen tree branch at the San Antonio Zoo.

By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 10:14 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge State Rep. Steve Toth delivers a speech at the Alamo while dressed in his best culture warrior duds. - Wikimedia Commons / Jonmallard
Wikimedia Commons / Jonmallard
State Rep. Steve Toth delivers a speech at the Alamo while dressed in his best culture warrior duds.
Texas Republicans' increasingly petty culture wars certainly had readers' attention this week.

Among the Current's most-read stories was an Assclown Alert column looking at a bill filed by Houston-area State Rep. Steve Toth that would ban people from discussing how to obtain abortion medication online. Little surprise that free-speech advocates argue Toth's proposal — which would even punish Internet service providers who allow such information to be posted — is a gross violation of the First Amendment.

Readers also flocked to a story about U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's publicity machine labeling him a "bestselling author" ahead of his new book decrying — wait for it, you won't believe this — "wokeness." The claim about Teddy Boy's ability to move masses of books comes despite media reports that his prior tome only hit the bestseller list because his own campaign spent $153,000 in donor cash to buy up copies.

Meanwhile, plenty of readers checked out a piece on the GoFundMe account set up to aid a child critically injured by a fallen tree branch at the San Antonio Zoo and a study showing Texas workers were owed nearly $14 billion in unpaid overtime.

Read on for more, news hounds.

10. Kendall Batchelor trial postponed due to mountain of evidence submitted by state prosecutors

9. New American Indian cultural center to open in San Antonio this Friday

8. Marijuana and abortion will be on the ballot in San Antonio, Texas Supreme Court rules

7. San Antonio rental prices rise 7% as interest rates push residents out of the housing market

6. Co-owners of dogs that mauled elderly Air Force veteran on San Antonio's West Side are out on bail

5. Ted Cruz calling himself 'bestselling author' despite dropping $273,000 to buy his own books

4. Texas Republicans push bills that would strip cities of ability to pass worker-protection ordinances

3. Texas workers are owed $13.8 billion in unpaid overtime, according to study

2. Assclown Alert: Destroying free speech with Texas State Rep. Steve Toth

1. Family of girl critically injured by falling tree branch at San Antonio Zoo launches GoFundMe

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Libertarian Party leader tells San Antonio council that violence may erupt over Moses Rose's dispute

By Michael Karlis

Last week, supporters of Moses Rose's Hideout and owner Vince Cantu held a peaceful rally at Travis Park.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas rebranding water park, adding six new attractions

By Brandon Rodriguez

The water park's upgrades come after announcing it will undergo significant upgrades, including a first-of-its-kind single-track roller coaster.

No Free Lunch: School lunch programs in San Antonio are at a crisis point

By Brandon Rodriguez

Students line up for school lunches at a North East Independent School District campus.

Co-owners of dogs that mauled elderly Air Force veteran on San Antonio's West Side are out on bail

By Michael Karlis

Abilene Schnieder, 31, was released from the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday after posting a $125,000 bond.

Also in News

Bad Takes: Yes, the Texas GOP's obsession with drag is a distraction, but it will do real harm

By Kevin Sánchez

San Antonians counterprotest an armed militia group’s demonstration against a drag show in December.

Assclown Alert: Destroying free speech with Texas State Rep. Steve Toth

By Sanford Nowlin

State Rep. Steve Toth delivers a speech at the Alamo while dressed in his best culture warrior duds.

Texas Senate committee advances bill that would block minors' access to gender-affirming care

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has repeatedly targeted transgender Texans.

Abortion training in Texas is vanishing

By Calli McMurray, The Texas Observer

A recent study found that Texas' law endangered the lives of patients with high-risk pregnancies and created confusion for clinicians trying to provide for their care.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us