Victor Wembanyama, 2023 in Review: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Plenty of readers were also curious about Texas Lonhorns fans blaming Ted Cruz for their team's loss in the Sugar Bowl.

By on Fri, Jan 5, 2024 at 1:35 pm

No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters at a media event.
Even though it was a busy news week, sports were clearly top of mind for many San Antonio Current readers.

Our most-read story for the week was about the Spurs' star player, Victor Wembanyama, checking himself into a game without seeking the approval of head coach Gregg Popovich.

Meanwhile, plenty of readers also looked at articles on fans blaming the otherwise-beloved U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for cursing the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl and UTSA quarterback Frank Harris announcing his plans to retire from football.

10. Puffy San Antonio Councilman McKee-Rodriguez denies getting facial work done

9. University of Texas at San Antonio quarterback Frank Harris retiring from football

8. San Antonio attorney says it's too early to call for Councilman Marc Whyte's resignation

7. San Antonio Zoo celebrates first-ever babirusa birth on New Years Day

6. San Antonio father, son charged in connection with death of pregnant teen Savanah Soto

5. Two San Antonio police officers suspended for failure to respond to calls

4. Total of 18 San Antonio police officers, Bexar deputies arrested in 2023

3. Fans blame 'Cruz Curse' for Texas Longhorns' Sugar Bowl loss

2. San Antonio 2023: A look back at the year’s 10 biggest news stories

1. Wembanyama ignores San Antonio Spurs coach Popovich, checks self into game

