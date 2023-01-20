Beto O'Rourke, Viral Craigslist Ad: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Plenty of readers also keyed in on a humorous story about a Texas man willing to swap sex for cartons of eggs.

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 2:37 pm

click to enlarge Since 2018, O'Rourke has lost bids for the U.S. Senate, the presidency, and most recently, to serve as governor of Texas. - Wikimedia Commons / Luke Harold
Wikimedia Commons / Luke Harold
Since 2018, O'Rourke has lost bids for the U.S. Senate, the presidency, and most recently, to serve as governor of Texas.
Love him or hate him, it appears that readers still can't get enough of one-time Democratic rock star Beto O'Rourke.

How else do we explain why a story on the former El Paso congressman and recently vanquished challenger to Gov. Greg Abbott taking a job as a lecturer at the University of Chicago got the most views of any of the Current's content this week?

Whatever your feelings about O'Rourke, he apparently is still able to make news. Which could bode well for his ability to fundraise and for his future political aspirations, assuming he can find an attainable office for which to run.

Aside from Beto, readers also showed their sense of humor by checking out a story about a Texas man with an unusual offer to beat "egg-flation" on the grocery aisles and their awareness that COVID isn't over by reading up on the "Kraken" variant being detected in the Alamo City.

10. Man who packed anti-tank rifle in suitcase at San Antonio airport won't face charges

9. Bexar County deputy arrested for using Taser on cadet, threatening another, sheriff says

8. Children of Horror Celebration brings horror icons to San Antonio's Wonderland of the Americas

7. No, 64,000 Spurs fans aren't going to the Alamodome to watch Steph Curry play

6. San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations

5. Viral video captures San Antonio 'street takeover,' including gunshots, cars doing donuts

4. Texas Department of Public Safety opens applications for more medical cannabis dispensaries

3. Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio

2. Craigslist ad from Texas man offering sex services in exchange for cartons of eggs goes viral

1. High-profile Texas Democrat O'Rourke entering academia after three failed political campaigns

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Craigslist ad from Texas man offering sex services in exchange for cartons of eggs goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The average price for a carton of eggs was up 60% in December from the year prior.

San Antonio's Alamodome ranked among world's ugliest buildings

By Michael Karlis

Twitter users aren't fans of the Alamodome's aesthetics.

Man who packed anti-tank rifle in suitcase at San Antonio airport won't face charges

By Michael Karlis

The 84 mm Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle was discovered in a man's luggage at San Antonio International Airport on Monday.

Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Detection of the Kraken in San Antonio comes less than a week after infections involving the highly contagious variant were documented in Travis Country.

Also in News

Migrant shot and injured by National Guard soldier patrolling border

By Davis Winkie, Military Times, and James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

A National Guard soldier oversees an area where the border wall ends in Del Rio, on Nov. 7, 2021.

Texas lawmakers want to end state holiday commemorating Confederate veterans

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

A monument to the 8th Texas Cavalry, a Confederate regiment also known as Terry's Texas Rangers, is located on the south side of the state Capitol grounds.

Texas teens embark on an idealistic quest to shut down the state’s last five youth prisons

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Members of the Finish the 5 Coalition march to the Texas Capitol on Jan. 10, 2023. The youth-led group gathered to advocate for closing youth prisons in Texas.

The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement

By Jessica Pishko

The Kinney County Courthouse in Brackettville on May 9, 2022. The county’s sheriff — on a CSPOA member list — and the county attorney planned to patrol the border by hiring private citizens as an official posse, using state funds. The plans were later dropped after some objections.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us