Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Medical Cannabis, Shark Fin Bust: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Texas' expanded medical cannabis program clearly has the interest of a lot of readers.

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 12:34 pm

click to enlarge Workers at approved cannabis supplier Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation examine harvested buds. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS ORIGINAL COMPASSIONATE CULTIVATION
Courtesy Photo / Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
Workers at approved cannabis supplier Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation examine harvested buds.
Seems appropriate that for the week containing April 20 — otherwise known as the stoner's holiday of 4/20 — the San Antonio Current's most-read story would involve the devil's lettuce.

Turns out a whole bunch of you clicked on a story from our 4/20 print issue laying out the steps Texans must take to participate in the state's expanded medical pot program. Since the Texas Legislature broadened the program to include all cancer patients and people with PTSD, enrollment has more than quadrupled.

But readers weren't just interested in weed. Plenty also gravitated to stories about Texas Game Wardens uncovering a stash of shark fins at a local restaurant, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy's troubling text messages and billionaire Elon Musk's interest in tunneling under San Antonio.

10. San Antonio Symphony cuts ties with Music Director Emeritus Sebastian Lang-Lessing

9. San Antonio’s Sound Cream Airstream to throw free Bidi Bidi bash in honor of Selena’s birthday

8. High-Dollar Ride: San Antonio has reason to be skeptical about Elon Musk's proposed hyperloop

7. Texts: U.S. Rep. Chip Roy pushed Trump White House to overturn election, then backpedaled

6. Faculty member leaving Southwest School of Art posts pic of shirt with school's logo in place of cat's ass

5. San Antonio-based tech company says it can speed up homeowners' ability to protest property taxes

4. San Antonio police investigating alleged child sex crime at local charter school

3. Schlitterbahn Resort and waterpark opens Friday for 2022 season, debuts $4.5 million in upgrades

2. Game wardens find 381 shark fins at San Antonio restaurant, start criminal investigation

1. Potential patients can follow this five-step process to obtain medical cannabis in Texas

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

Trending

Suit accuses San Antonio's USAA of charging excessive insurance premiums during pandemic

By Sanford Nowlin

A federal lawsuit accuses the San Antonio-based insurer of charging "excessive, unfair premiums."

San Antonio police investigating alleged child sex crime at local charter school

By Michael Karlis

Brooks Academies of Texas Superintendent Lisa Freeman Schutz confirmed in a media statement that police are investigating the matter.

GOP megadonor Steven Hotze charged after a bogus election fraud scheme led a former cop to threaten a repairman

By Zach Despart, The Texas Tribune

Dr. Steven Hotze hired more than a dozen private investigators to look for election fraud in Harris County in 2020.

San Antonio advocates call on federal action to reduce harm from CPS's Spruce power plant

By Michael Karlis

Councilwoman Ana Sandoval speaks at Thursday's press event.

Also in News

In San Antonio, Gov. Greg Abbott says his much-touted buses to D.C. carried as few as nine migrants

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott plays up his law and order credentials during Thursday's press conference in San Antonio.

What did Greg Abbott’s border inspections turn up? Oil leaks, flat tires and zero drugs

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Mechanics fixed trucks last week at the inspection station near the Pharr International Bridge.

GOP megadonor Steven Hotze charged after a bogus election fraud scheme led a former cop to threaten a repairman

By Zach Despart, The Texas Tribune

Dr. Steven Hotze hired more than a dozen private investigators to look for election fraud in Harris County in 2020.

Former state Sen. Wendy Davis challenges Texas abortion law in court

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Former state Sen. Wendy Davis attends a 2019 rally hosted by abortion advocates in protest of abortion bans that were proposed across the country.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us