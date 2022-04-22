Medical Cannabis, Shark Fin Bust: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Workers at approved cannabis supplier Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation examine harvested buds.
Seems appropriate that for the week containing April 20 — otherwise known as the stoner's holiday of 4/20 — the
's most-read story would involve the devil's lettuce.
Turns out a whole bunch of you clicked on a story from our 4/20 print issue laying out the steps Texans must take to participate in the state's expanded medical pot program. Since the Texas Legislature broadened the program to include all cancer patients and people with PTSD, enrollment has more than quadrupled.
But readers weren't just interested in weed. Plenty also gravitated to stories about Texas Game Wardens uncovering a stash of shark fins at a local restaurant, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy's troubling text messages and billionaire Elon Musk's interest in tunneling under San Antonio.
