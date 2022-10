Police Firing, H-E-B 'Fast Scan': The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge Youtube / San Antonio Police Department The injured teenager was brought to University Hospital in critical condition, according to MySA.

The's most visited story of the week involved a San Antonio police officer's termination from the force days after he shot and wounded a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot.SAPD rookie James Brennand initially said he discharged his weapon after the teen hit him with his vehicle, according to police reports obtained by local media. However, raw body-cam footage appears to tell a different story.Police accountability was also at the forefront of our second most-read story: a piece about Uvalde CISD hiring a former state trooper reportedly under investigation for her performance during the Robb Elementary School shooting. A day after a media firestorm ignited around the new hire, the district terminated her