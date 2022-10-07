Police Firing, H-E-B 'Fast Scan': The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Police accountability was at the forefront of two of the Current's most-read stories this week.

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 2:50 pm

The Current's most visited story of the week involved a San Antonio police officer's termination from the force days after he shot and wounded a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot.

SAPD rookie James Brennand initially said he discharged his weapon after the teen hit him with his vehicle, according to police reports obtained by local media. However, raw body-cam footage appears to tell a different story.

Police accountability was also at the forefront of our second most-read story: a piece about Uvalde CISD hiring a former state trooper reportedly under investigation for her performance during the Robb Elementary School shooting. A day after a media firestorm ignited around the new hire, the district terminated her

And in news completely unrelated to policing, plenty of readers clicked to learn about a new high-tech system H-E-B is testing to speed up the grocery checkout process.

10. Texas coach on paid leave after allegations she kissed students, asked players for bail money

9. LULAC doubles reward money for info on woman who lured migrants onto Martha's Vineyard flights

8. Police arrest Texas landlord caught on camera brandishing gun during tenant dispute

7. Ex-deputy working at SeaWorld San Antonio arrested for allegedly body slamming teen park guest

6. Another Texas National Guard soldier on Greg Abbott's border mission dies by apparent suicide

5. Gov. Greg Abbott stumbles when pressed at debate on Texas' restrictive abortion ban

4. Texas mom issues social media warning that Hocus Pocus 2 is unleashing evil into people's homes

3. H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store

2. Uvalde parents outraged that school district has hired former DPS trooper under investigation

1. San Antonio police officer fired after shooting teen in McDonald's parking lot

