Stripper Advocacy Campaign, DJ Pauly D: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Readers also checked out stories about a gathering of bonsai enthusiasts and a debunked online rumor about Rainforest Cafe.

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 11:50 am

click to enlarge A San Antonio exotic dancer who goes by the name "Sunny" launched a website to raise interest in changing San Antonio's laws governing the trade. - Shutterstock / Stock Holm
Shutterstock / Stock Holm
A San Antonio exotic dancer who goes by the name "Sunny" launched a website to raise interest in changing San Antonio's laws governing the trade.
Sex sells. Or so the old adage goes.

Maybe that explains why the Current's most-read story this week was our coverage of a San Antonio exotic dancer's online campaign to overturn the city ordinance banning nude dancing. Of course, it's also possible that lots of readers want a return of nude dancing, or conversely, that a bunch of pearl clutchers read the story so they could be mortified about the moral fiber of our fair city.

Beyond the stripper stuff, readers also took an interest in a mixed bag of topics including Jersey Shore alum DJ Pauly D plying his trade at 1902 this summer, a gathering of bonsai enthusiasts, a debunked online rumor about Rainforest Cafe and an interesting connection between embattled Texas AG Ken Paxton and a former city councilman.

What can we say? Current readers have diverse interests.

10. The San Antonio Bonsai Society will celebrate its craft at the Botanical Garden this weekend

9. Supergirl star Sasha Calle soars into San Antonio for red carpet screening of The Flash

8. San Antonio program supporting students, small businesses receive millions in AmeriCorps funding

7. San Antonio's top cop, district attorney pass jabs as to who's to blame for weekend's violence

6. San Antonio Councilman Bravo says his office contacted police prior to SAPD incident at McIntyre's

5. Despite claim in a viral TikTok clip, San Antonio's Rainforest Cafe was never a crematorium

4. Former San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry dated Ken Paxton's mistress, according to report

3. Family of San Antonio man shot while getting haircut at North Star Mall launches GoFundMe

2. Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D bringing his fist-pumping ways back to San Antonio's 1902 Nightclub

1. San Antonio stripper launches campaign to allow dancers here to perform nude again

