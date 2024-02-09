Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

Yolanda Saldivar, Ted Cruz: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Two of the Current's most-read stories this week revolve around people who make many South Texans shudder with revulsion.

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 2:13 pm

click to enlarge A new two-part series on Oxygen True Crime purports to offer new details about the death of Tejano superstar Selena. - YouTube screen capture: Oxygen
YouTube screen capture: Oxygen
A new two-part series on Oxygen True Crime purports to offer new details about the death of Tejano superstar Selena.
This week, two of the Current's most-read articles revolved around people who frequently evoke shudders of revulsion among South Texans: Yolanda Saldivar and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Saldivar — the convicted killer of beloved Tejano singer Selena — made news because she'll be featured in a two-part documentary series airing this month on the Oxygen True Crime cable network. Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, scheduled to run Feb. 17 and 18, will feature a new, wide-ranging interview Saldivar gave from prison.

Meanwhile, Cruz has proposed legislation that would make it easier for lawmakers to pass through airports unnoticed by giving them private security checks so they don't have to rub shoulders with the unwashed electorate. This, of course, from the man who faced ridicule after fellow travelers spotted him catching a flight to Cancun while his Texas constituents were shivering — and sometimes dying — without power during Winter Storm Uri.

Are the acts equally despicable? Perhaps not.

But, for many, Cruz's work to undermine trust in the U.S. election system during during the 2020 election cycle gave him a promotion from laughable blowhard to the kind of shameless demagogue who has no business serving in elected office.

10. Watch this week: Donald Glover and Maya Erskine heat up Amazon Prime in Mr. and Mrs. Smith

9. FBI arrests man allegedly planning to shoot, kill migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas

8. Elon Musk's SpaceX wants to dump treated wastewater into South Texas preserve

7. Eagle Pass residents say right-wing convoy, not migrants, making border town unsafe

6. TxDOT cancels weekend work on San Antonio's Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange

5. Couple accused of hiding body of slain San Antonio teen Savanah Soto want bail lowered

4. Assclown Alert: Putting 'God back in government' with Texas Sen. Mayes Middleton

3. Ted Cruz wants law making it harder for folks to see politicians flying away to Cancun

2. Serial killer hysteria returns to Austin after another body pulled from Lady Bird Lake

1. Selena killer Yolanda Saldivar speaks out in new docu-series airing later this month

