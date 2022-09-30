Creepy Craigslist Ad, Councilman Mario Bravo: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 2:34 pm

click to enlarge A sign stands in front of a San Antonio rental property. We assume it's not owned by the person who recently posted an oddball Craigslist ad. - Ben Olivo
Ben Olivo
A sign stands in front of a San Antonio rental property. We assume it's not owned by the person who recently posted an oddball Craigslist ad.
There was no scarcity of wild, wacky and downright weird news in San Antonio and across the Lone Star State this week.

The Current's most-perused news stories over the past seven days included a creepy AF Craigslist ad, local teens getting busted for waving around firearms as they filmed a hip-hop video and a report on toxic releases from a CPS Energy power station.

San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo had the dubious distinction of appearing twice in our top stories — once for being reprimanded over his alleged verbal abuse of a council colleague and another for presiding over a shitshow of a community meeting.

Read on, brave ones, to find out more.

10. Elon Musk's Boring Co. pledges to pay an additional $15 million for San Antonio hyperloop project

9. Enjoy this drinking game for Friday's Beto O'Rourke-Greg Abbott debate

8. Texas GOP donor and activist Steven Hotze claims COVID-19 vaccine can control minds with 5G

7. Power plant owned by San Antonio utility CPS Energy one of nation's biggest toxic polluters, study says

6. Texas experienced more power outages than any other state over the past 20 years, report says

5. Coach Gregg Popovich warns San Antonio Spurs fans not to plan on a championship season

4. Meeting on parking ban for San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip nearly rides off the rails

3. Teens displaying guns while filming rap video arrested at San Antonio apartment complex

2. San Antonio mayor strips Councilman Mario Bravo of committee assignments over tirade

1. Creepy Craigslist ad from San Antonio landlord looking to rent to female tenant goes viral on Reddit

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall
A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale

A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale
This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market

