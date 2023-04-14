Shopping Cart Joyride, Fiesta Royalty Indicted: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
TikTok / Kiki Consuelo
Jay Ruelas, the man driving the super-sized shopping cart, owns a company that specializes in custom automobiles.
Sometimes, when the news gets grim, folks just want to laugh at absurdity.
's most-read story this week was about viral video capturing a San Antonio driver making his way down Loop 410 in a giant motorized shopping cart. Turns out said driver owns his own custom hot-rod shop and the cart was just his latest wacky creation.
Other news attracting readers' views included a piece on the federal indictment of members of a San Antonio family heavily involved in Fiesta and Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich calling it like he sees it when it comes to politicians and mass shootings.
Read on for more.
10.
9.
8.
7.
6.
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.