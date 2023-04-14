Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Shopping Cart Joyride, Fiesta Royalty Indicted: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Plenty of folks also read up on Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich calling out politicians for their inactivity on gun violence.

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 12:34 pm

click to enlarge Jay Ruelas, the man driving the super-sized shopping cart, owns a company that specializes in custom automobiles. - TikTok / Kiki Consuelo
TikTok / Kiki Consuelo
Jay Ruelas, the man driving the super-sized shopping cart, owns a company that specializes in custom automobiles.
Sometimes, when the news gets grim, folks just want to laugh at absurdity.

At least that seems to explain why the Current's most-read story this week was about viral video capturing a San Antonio driver making his way down Loop 410 in  a giant motorized shopping cart. Turns out said driver owns his own custom hot-rod shop and the cart was just his latest wacky creation.

Other news attracting readers' views included a piece on the federal indictment of members of a San Antonio family heavily involved in Fiesta and Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich calling it like he sees it when it comes to politicians and mass shootings.

Read on for more.

10. Larry Ramirez to take over for longtime KSAT sports anchor Greg Simmons

9. The target of Ted Cruz's latest celebrity slap fight? San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

8. Texas House could vote as early as Tuesday on bill to open medical cannabis program to pain patients

7. In WTF move, study names San Antonio River Walk one of the nation's biggest 'tourist traps'

6. San Antonio residents will have front row seats to a total solar eclipse one year from now

5. Texas House votes to put major roadblock in front of Gov. Greg Abbott's prized school voucher bill

4. In school-shooting comments, San Antonio Spurs Coach Popovich calls Second Amendment a 'myth'

3. San Antonio Spurs player Jeremy Sochan could be heading to Dallas, sports site theorizes

2. Two former members of Fiesta San Antonio royalty, family members indicted on federal charges

1. Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

Tags:

