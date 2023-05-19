Tejano Conjunto Festival, Classen-Steubing Ranch Park: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
Dancers move to the music at a past Tejano Conjunto Festival.
's list of most-read stories. Not this week.
Articles about events such as at the Tejano Conjunto Festival and those concerning the San Antonio Spurs winning the NBA Draft lottery dominated our most-read content. Indeed, events and Spurs coverage took up seven of the top 10 slots.
Makes sense.
San Antonio loves its Spurs, and we're beyond tired of being stuck in a playoff drought. Not to mention, with all the
right now, it's understandable readers would want to seek out arts, entertainment, music and other diversions.
10.
9.
8.
7.
6.
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.