Tejano Conjunto Festival, Classen-Steubing Ranch Park: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Articles about events such as at the Tejano Conjunto Festival and those concerning the San Antonio Spurs winning the NBA Draft lottery dominated this week.

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 1:07 pm

click to enlarge Dancers move to the music at a past Tejano Conjunto Festival. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Dancers move to the music at a past Tejano Conjunto Festival.
Hard news and politics often dominates the Current's list of most-read stories. Not this week.

Articles about events such as at the Tejano Conjunto Festival and those concerning the San Antonio Spurs winning the NBA Draft lottery dominated our most-read content. Indeed, events and Spurs coverage took up seven of the top 10 slots.

Makes sense.

San Antonio loves its Spurs, and we're beyond tired of being stuck in a playoff drought. Not to mention, with all the idiocy going on in the Texas Legislature right now, it's understandable readers would want to seek out arts, entertainment, music and other diversions.

10. San Antonio Spurs see rush on season tickets after winning draft lottery

9. San Antonio is cheap, according to study — just not for people earning a living here

8. San Antonio sports fans celebrate as Spurs land No. 1 NBA draft pick

7. San Antonio photographer released from hospital following violent hit during XFL Championship game

6. Assclown Alert: Letting the bigots win with Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan

5. Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo brings her psychic schtick to San Antonio this weekend

4. A San Antonio bar is offering to pay customers' tabs if the Spurs land the No. 1 draft pick

3. San Antonio officials warn residents about traffic ahead of Red Hot Chili Peppers concert

2. New 200-acre park opens in far North San Antonio

1. San Antonio's annual Tejano Conjunto Festival celebrates the South Texas music genre

