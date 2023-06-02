VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Batchelor Sentenced, AI Portraits: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Our second most-read story showed what an AI came up with when asked to creating images depicting people from various parts of the the Lone Star State.

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 3:05 pm

Kendall Lauren Batchelor will be eligible for parole in 10 years, according to a news report. - Courtesy Photo / Kendall County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Photo / Kendall County Sheriff's Office
Kendall Lauren Batchelor will be eligible for parole in 10 years, according to a news report.
The intoxication manslaughter trial of Lauren Batchelor, the daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor, continues to hold readers' interest.

Prior stories documenting Batchelor's trial and how she was handled by Boerne authorities during a prior car collision ended up among the Current's most-read articles of their respective weeks. Now the story about her being sentenced to 20 years in prison topped this week's most-read stories.

But somber stories about crime and punishment weren't the only thing Current readers were craving.

Our second most-read story showed what an AI came up with when asked to creating images depicting people from various parts of the the Lone Star State. Some of the AI-generated images — particularly of a San Antonio resident — were right on target.

10. Austin among cities with steepest 12-month decline in home values

9. San Antonio International ranked as the nation's fifth-most frustrating airport

8. San Antonio police officer arrested on charges that he set up hidden camera in ex-girlfriend's home

7. San Antonio parks are large but few and far between, according to new study

6. Dumpster fire reported at Texas Attorney General's Office. No, we mean a literal dumpster fire.

5. San Antonio's had more rain over the past few months than the entirety of last year

4. San Antonio District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez submits a letter to shut down Privat night club

3. Video of man firing automatic weapon near downtown San Antonio bar goes viral

2. AI generates what a typical person from San Antonio might look like – and it's pretty spot on

1. Kendall Batchelor, daughter of a San Antonio car dealer, sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal crash





