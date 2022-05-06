Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Housing Costs, Border Slowdown Payback: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Readers apparently are concerned about home prices, border trade and cheap concert tickets.

By on Fri, May 6, 2022 at 1:22 pm

click to enlarge The average income needed to purchase a home in San Antonio is now $59,000. - WIKIMEDIA
Wikimedia
The average income needed to purchase a home in San Antonio is now $59,000.
Economic matters appeared to weighing heavily on Current readers this week. At least, that's what the clicks suggest.

Our two most-read stories of the week were about a new study showing that the average income required to purchase a house in the Alamo City has hit $59,000 — a level out of reach for many residents — and about Mexico hitting back economically at Gov. Greg Abbott for his slowdown of border trade.

That said, it also appears Current readers are looking to stay entertained. Among our other most-read stories were yarns about budget-priced concert tickets, a new 12-screen theater and entertainment complex and the Smashing Pumpkins show that raised the curtain on SA's new Tech Port Arena.

Read on to see what else you may have missed.

10. San Antonio native and internet pioneer raises $105,000 on GoFundMe to avoid losing home

9. Hole to Nowhere: Why the wheels are likely to come off of Elon Musk's San Antonio tunnel scheme

8. Texas medical cannabis supplier will sell smaller gummy packages for new users and those on a budget

7. Bond set at $1 million for Texas teen accused of killing classmate in high school bathroom

6. San Antonio’s new Tech Port Arena and Smashing Pumpkins combine for magical night of music

5. San Antonio championship ring previously owned by Robert Horry is up for auction

4. EVO Entertainment will open 12-screen theater and entertainment venue on San Antonio's South Side

3. Live Nation offers $25 tickets for San Antonio New Kids on the Block and Los Angeles Azules shows

2. Mexico says major rail project will bypass Texas as payback for Abbott slowing border trade

1. Average income needed to buy a home in San Antonio hits $59,000, but market shows signs of cooling

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

