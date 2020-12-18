Toothless politicians, motorized recliners and fart crimes: The weirdest Texas news stories of 2020

This year, it sure seemed like Texas was poised to yank the gimme cap-shaped crown off Florida's head and declare itself the weirdest fucking state in the union.



How else do you explain these 55 stories the Current covered this year?



Former presidential campaign managers were tackled shirtless in their front yards, Star Wars stormtroopers tried to get out the vote, H-E-B offered up a coupon with a Valentine's Day special of lube and chocolate-covered strawberries.



And that's just the start.



Sit down, pour yourself a cold one and get ready for a strange and slippery ride through what may go down as one of the oddest years on record.